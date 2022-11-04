ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Syracuse.com

Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

More than 16 drug overdoses reported within 24 hours in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Health Department said more than 16 people have overdosed on opioids in the span of 24 hours Thursday, according to their overdose tracking system. The health department attributes the spike to drugs laced with Xylazine, a non-opioid sedative usually used on horses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes Xylazine as a "non-opioid" animal tranquilizer that has not been approved for human consumption but is often added to opioids like fentanyl.
theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General

The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy