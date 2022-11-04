Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department urging the community to be proactive against illnesses
Oneida County, N.Y. — Cooler weather is approaching, and the holiday season is right around the corner. With that comes more time indoors and gatherings with friends and family. The Oneida County Health Department is urging everyone to be proactive and take some simple steps to keep you and...
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
28 new businesses include physical therapy, party planning, artistry and others
Twenty-eight new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4. The businesses include a physical therapist, a party planner, and artists.
Central New York’s $15M House race is one of most expensive in nation
As Central New Yorkers go to the polls today, they’ll be voting in what turned into one of the most expensive House races in the nation. The candidates and political groups from outside of Central New York spent almost $15 million on their campaigns in the 22nd Congressional District.
Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation
The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
Overdoses spike in Onondaga County, some people did not respond to Narcan
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 16 people have overdosed in 24 hours in Onondaga County, health officials said. The Onondaga County Health Department issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the overdoses. Some people overdosing did not respond to Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency...
Company news: Tanya M. Eastman hired by MACNY The Manufacturers Association
The Manufacturers Association of Central New York announced that it has hired Tanya M. Eastman as the director of Partners for Education & Business Inc., an affiliate of MACNY. Eastman has extensive experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors in New York state. Most recently, she served as the director...
waer.org
More than 16 drug overdoses reported within 24 hours in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Health Department said more than 16 people have overdosed on opioids in the span of 24 hours Thursday, according to their overdose tracking system. The health department attributes the spike to drugs laced with Xylazine, a non-opioid sedative usually used on horses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes Xylazine as a "non-opioid" animal tranquilizer that has not been approved for human consumption but is often added to opioids like fentanyl.
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
Extend freedom to make medical decisions to how one chooses to die (Guest Opinion by Dr. Judy Setla)
Dr. Judy Setla, of Baldwinsville, has worked locally in end-of-life care for 21 years. The opinion below is solely that of Dr. Setla. Her employer, Hospice and Palliative Care of Central New York and the Finger Lakes, is neutral on the issue of medical aid in dying. There have been...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
localsyr.com
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
ithaca.com
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Syracuse University makes historic choice for new board of trustees chair
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University this week named Jeffrey M. Scruggs as the next chair of its Board of Trustees. Scruggs, a longtime executive at the Goldman Sachs investment banking firm in New York City, will become the first person of color to chair the university’s governing body, SU said in a news release. He will succeed current chair Kathleen A. Walters, whose term expires in May 2023.
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General
The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
cnyhomepage.com
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
Early voters in Syracuse wake up before sunrise to cast ballots under a red moon
Syracuse, N.Y. (Democracy in Action) – As the sun replaced the beaver moon over Nottingham High School, some voters went out of the way to cast their ballot early. For Neville Gruenberg of Syracuse coming early was about the stakes of this year’s election. “I think this is...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Departments called to three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) has been overwhelmed with calls lately, mitigating multiple fire calls along with three different Haz-Mat incidents within a week. According to the SFD, on October 31 at approximately 3:32 p.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to 109 S. Warren St., the...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.
