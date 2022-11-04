ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law

By Emma Withrow
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLkLk_0iz0gB8s00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.

In his most recent brief filed with a Federal Court of Appeals, Stein is arguing that a 1930s election law “Threatens to chill speech at the heart of our democratic process.”

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ | North Carolina voter guide

This general statute, 163-274 (a)(9) essentially says it’s a class two misdemeanor if someone knowingly publishes or circulates information about a candidate they know to be false. Khalif Rhodes, an attorney in Charlotte, weighed in on the purpose of the law.

“I think the purpose probably is still the same, to try to stop folks from making false statements. The only problem with that type of law is that it’s attacking your first amendment claim,” Rhodes said.

It hit particularly close to home for Stein because this law was used against him by his last opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney, Jim O’Neill. Stein, along with two of his campaign staffers, were investigated because of a campaign ad they put out in 2020 about O’Neill.

QCN asked Stein about the investigation a couple of months ago.

RELATED | U.S. court blocks Wake County DA from prosecuting AG Josh Stein

“I’m all for truthful ads. Like I fundamentally believe that ads that candidates run should be true, which is why I submitted my ad before it was ever aired to an independent truth-checking organization that confirmed that the ad was true. And as I told you, the State Board of Elections reviewed the ad and said it wasn’t false. So I’m all for truthful ads. But it is very troubling when one DA on behalf of a friend’s DA can bring a case against a candidate. It’s troubling.”

The ad blamed O’Neill for his County’s large number of untested rape kits, saying he hadn’t addressed them. O’Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections and asked for an investigation but a federal appeals court later blocked the enforcement of the 1930s law due to first amendment concerns.

Now Stein is trying to erase the law off the books entirely, which Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNCC, says won’t make much of a difference in elections going forward.

“If the court were to agree with Stein and say no, this law is null and void, it’s ineffective. It really doesn’t change the status quo at all,” Heberlig said.

Stein and his attorneys filed their latest brief with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. The oral arguments for Stein’s case are scheduled to be heard on December 6 in Richmond, Virginia.

QCN reached out to both Stein and O’Neill for comment on this case but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 30

Joe Bidumb
4d ago

Imagine that, a democrat wants to over turn a law that makes politicians be honest. You can’t make this stuff up

Reply
19
Lordofthewrench
3d ago

why is this man in office if he "knowingly spread lies about a candidate"? that's defamation of character and although it doesn't physical hurt anyone. in that position it could definitely hurt someone's career. this guy must be democrat!

Reply
7
Rita Quick
3d ago

Honestly, it is a crime in itself that our Constitutional rights like our freedom of speech are being so manipulated that they are now being used to legally spread misinformation and lies. Where do we draw the line?

Reply(1)
3
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina

Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy