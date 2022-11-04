ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler

7-year-old Mara is your typical Rottie, calm and confident. Mara came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty survivor in August. She was severely underweight at the time and veterinarians were able to nurse her back to health. Mara loves her treats, knows tricks such as sit, stay, kneel, and...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty. Charlotte is spoiled. She has the entire Cat Playroom all to herself! Well, she didn’t choose it that way but for some reason all her cat roommates have gotten adopted before her. She has been waiting since August 30th!. That’s a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

5 Places to Volunteer Ahead of Thanksgiving Day

Here’s how you can give back to the community ahead of the holiday. November ushers in the spirit of thanks as many of us prepare to welcome traveling family and friends into our homes. We look forward to the smell of grandma’s cooking breezing through the house, and sitting around the table passing around our favorite dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair

HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball

Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
TOMBALL, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble

Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22

IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/
KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX

