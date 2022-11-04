Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler
7-year-old Mara is your typical Rottie, calm and confident. Mara came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty survivor in August. She was severely underweight at the time and veterinarians were able to nurse her back to health. Mara loves her treats, knows tricks such as sit, stay, kneel, and...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty. Charlotte is spoiled. She has the entire Cat Playroom all to herself! Well, she didn’t choose it that way but for some reason all her cat roommates have gotten adopted before her. She has been waiting since August 30th!. That’s a…
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Click2Houston.com
Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
houstoniamag.com
5 Places to Volunteer Ahead of Thanksgiving Day
Here’s how you can give back to the community ahead of the holiday. November ushers in the spirit of thanks as many of us prepare to welcome traveling family and friends into our homes. We look forward to the smell of grandma’s cooking breezing through the house, and sitting around the table passing around our favorite dishes.
bayoubeatnews.com
Dinner to Home: New program to provide Houston’s homeless with dinner in respectable atmospheres
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
fox26houston.com
'Trill on Wheels' celebrates Houston bred hip hop stars
Trill on wheels is a hip-hop-inspired cycling experience like no other. You can only find it in Houston!
Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble
Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22
IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 7 to 13, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
