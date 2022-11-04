Read full article on original website
Coats For Kids Drop-Off Deadline Has Changed
Sheldon, Iowa — The 2022 Sheldon Ministerial Association’s Coats for Kids campaign is still underway, but the drop-off deadline has been changed. New or gently used coats for children and teens may still be dropped off at Top Notch Stitching in Sheldon, but the deadline for dropping them off has been changed to 5:00 pm this Thursday, November 10th.
KIWA Marketplace For November 7, 2022
KIWA Marketplace is on KIWA FM 105.3 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. Call during the program at 712-324-5377, text 712-324-2597, or email newstips@kiwaradio.com. All items and garage sales called/texted/emailed in will be added to this web page. No real estate, including real estate rentals, and handguns.
UPDATE: Merry Money SOLD OUT
It’s the fastest that Sheldon Merry Money has ever sold out — that from Sheldon Chamber & Development Executive Director Curt Strouth. He says that as of just before 9:30 this morning (Tuesday), the entire $125,000 of Merry Money had sold out. It had been on sale since 7:00 a.m. Merry Money is always sold on Election Day near the polling location, which is the Crossroads Pavilion in Sheldon. Strouth says Merry Money seems to sell out faster when there’s heavy voting traffic.
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Medicare Open Enrollment Continues With New Volunteers For O’Brien County Residents
O’Brien County, Iowa — As a department of the State of Iowa Insurance Division, Senior Health Insurance Information Program/Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP/SMP) volunteers, continues to help Medicare recipients understand their Medicare options. Mike Otto has been a SHIIP/SMP volunteer for over 15 years, beginning his volunteer service in...
Steven Gruis
Steven Gruis, age 70, of George, IA passed away suddenly Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, IA. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present at the Jurrens Funeral Home of George. The memorial service...
Lorayne V. Koll
Lorayne V. Koll age 98, of Rock Rapids, IA died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth, MN. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12th at Peace Lutheran Church in Rock Rapids, with Reverend Alex Sloter officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids.
Supervisors Ask Fire Marshal To Lift Burning Ban
Primghar, Iowa — According to the minutes of the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors for Tuesday, November 8th, the supervisors have requested to have the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office lift the burning ban for the rural areas of O’Brien County. There has been no official...
Nobody Won Powerball Jackpot, But A Ticket Sold In Sheldon Is Worth $150,000
Sheldon, Iowa — No winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing — but one ticket sold in Sheldon is worth $150,000. And Monday’s jackpot has now swelled to an estimated one-point-nine BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY’S drawing were one number away...
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
Sheldon Woman Taken To Hospital After Saturday Accident In Town
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 20-year-old Shawn Rutzen of Hospers was driving a 2005 Pontiac westbound on 16th Street near Glen’s Sport Center in Sheldon. They tell us that 42-year-old Tabatha Monen of Sheldon was southbound on old Highway 60 — 2nd Avenue — in a 2008 GMC SUV.
Sheldon 7th Grade Footballers Wrap Up Successful Season
(Front Row): Jack Brink, Karston Andringa, Keegan Adkins, Cullen Trego, Kamron Kleinhesselink, Trey Lindemann, Elijah Noack, Edwin Topete, Khason Meendering, Kevin Bautista. (Middle Row): Levi Sietstra, Kaiden Leth, Kaden Gonzalez, Gavin Van Holland, Jaxon Hegenbarth, Brady Glassmaker, Andyn Bucher, Derek Kruger, Liam Hotz. (Back Row): Coach Andrew Kingery, William Kamstra,...
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
