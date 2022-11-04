It’s the fastest that Sheldon Merry Money has ever sold out — that from Sheldon Chamber & Development Executive Director Curt Strouth. He says that as of just before 9:30 this morning (Tuesday), the entire $125,000 of Merry Money had sold out. It had been on sale since 7:00 a.m. Merry Money is always sold on Election Day near the polling location, which is the Crossroads Pavilion in Sheldon. Strouth says Merry Money seems to sell out faster when there’s heavy voting traffic.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO