Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’
Selena Gomez is getting candid about one of the most public breakups in recent years, her split from fellow pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me today and in the movie she opens up about her relationship with Bieber and why she says it is the "best thing that ever happened to me."
Melissa Joan Hart and More Celebrities React to Aaron Carter’s Death
Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter following the singer's death at the age of 34. On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 911 call regarding a drowning. The call led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif.
Selena Gomez Addresses Photo of Her and Hailey Bieber: ‘Not a Big Deal’
Selena Gomez has finally addressed the viral photo of her and Hailey Bieber posing together that was shared online Oct. 16. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the moment in an interview with Vulture. "That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was...
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment
Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars
After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
