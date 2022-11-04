ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars

After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
