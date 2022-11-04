Latinos represent the fastest growing voting population in the country, and they’ve increasingly become the swing vote in key battleground states. According to the Pew Research Center, an additional 5 million eligible Latino voters have been added to the voting rolls. That’s 62% of the total growth in Americans of voting age. In 2020, Donald Trump made significant gains among Latino voters in Florida and Texas – and even more Latinos voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016. Some have been surprised by the increase in Republican support among Latino voters, but just like other voting blocs, Latinos are not a monolith. Paola Ramos, host of MSNBC’s “Field Report,” says that Republican leaders have also hit on a strategy that works. “Fear mongering doesn’t just work for white people, it also works for Latinos,” Ramos tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 6, 2022.

