MSNBC
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot
Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’
Former President Barack Obama makes his closing arguments ahead of Election Day and Donald Trump spends his last night of the campaign for Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance in Ohio who he previously accused of “kissing [his] ass.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows
No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push
During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?
Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about what Mitch McConnell called the "candidate quality" that could cost Republicans in their bid for Senate control, where that crisis of quality comes from, and whether it will even matter to voters.Nov. 8, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Republicans who've given in to fascist elements are trying to nuke democracy
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 43 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
MSNBC
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose
Chris Hayes and an MSNBC panel talk about how right-wing media have set up Republicans to expect a "red wave" even though polling suggests a close election, and the upset anything but a red wave will cause on the right. Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
MSNBC
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign
Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc
Latinos represent the fastest growing voting population in the country, and they’ve increasingly become the swing vote in key battleground states. According to the Pew Research Center, an additional 5 million eligible Latino voters have been added to the voting rolls. That’s 62% of the total growth in Americans of voting age. In 2020, Donald Trump made significant gains among Latino voters in Florida and Texas – and even more Latinos voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016. Some have been surprised by the increase in Republican support among Latino voters, but just like other voting blocs, Latinos are not a monolith. Paola Ramos, host of MSNBC’s “Field Report,” says that Republican leaders have also hit on a strategy that works. “Fear mongering doesn’t just work for white people, it also works for Latinos,” Ramos tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican
Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
MSNBC
Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date
The campaign for Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman is suing Pennsylvania election officials and asking a judge to count undated or incorrectly labeled mail-in ballots. NBC News' Dasha Burns explains how this lawsuit counters a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision and why it will lengthen the ballot counting process. Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms
According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy
Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer, argues Republicans need to find strong voices who will denounce Marjorie Taylor Green, denounce former President Donald Trump’s calls for violence against protesters and denounce the many voices demonizing Pelosi.Nov. 8, 2022.
