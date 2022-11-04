Read full article on original website
William “Bill” Wilkens Schmidt, 82, previously from Tabor, Iowa
Location:Zion Congregational Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Memorials:Memorial contributions can be made to Boys Town or Shriners Hospital for Children. Cemetery:Zion Congregational Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Notes:A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Houston, Missouri.
Darold Swanson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Memorials: Little Red School House, Clearmont, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building hosting weeklong Veterans Day celebrations
(Nebraska City) -- The recently renovated Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building is set to officially re-open its doors, just in time for Veterans Day. That's according to Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Board of Directors President Jim Kuhn, who tells KMA News they will be holding open houses this week for the renovated facility, the first being today (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The renovation efforts have been nearly a decade in the making after the over-90-year-old building fell into disrepair around 2005. Kuhn says multiple efforts have helped return the building to its former glory.
Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit results in pair of arrests
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Mills and Pottawattamie Counties Monday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street just before 11 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Albert Bowen of Omaha, refused to stop and fled west bound on Highway 34 exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Glenwood Police deployed stop sticks at the Glenwood exit on Highway 34, however the vehicle continued west to Interstate 29 before continuing east on Bunge Avenue then north on Wabash Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement with Council Bluffs Police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed additional stop sticks just south of Highway 92 deflating two more tires and a deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office says during the pursuit, Bowen attempted to take numerous vehicles head on to stop deputies from pursuing.
Red Oak council ponders changes to snow emergency regulations
(Red Oak) -- As the winter season approaches, Red Oak city officials are exploring possible changes to how the city regulates parking during significant snowfall. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed possible amendments to the city's current snow emergency regulations. Currently, the regulations go into effect automatically when the snow accumulation reaches two inches or more. For residents without off-street parking, the ordinance stipulates that vehicles should be removed from east and west streets and circle streets on even days of the month and north and south streets on odd days during the emergency until cleaning operations are complete and the snow has stopped falling. However, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says several staff members have approached her about the confusion that can arise from the alternating days.
Lenox back in Cedar Falls, daunting task with Remsen, St. Mary's awaits
(Lenox) -- An experienced senior core, stellar defense and ever-improving quarterback play have put the Lenox Tigers back in a state semifinal for the first time since 2010. "It's great for the kids and the community," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "Lenox has a lot of tradition. It's great to be back at the Dome."
Page, Montgomery, Mills County burn bans still on
(Clarinda-Red Oak) -- Despite recent precipitation, three KMAland counties remain under burn bans. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News open burning is still prohibited in Page and Montgomery counties through at least the end of the week due to continued warm temperatures, strong winds and ongoing drought conditions. Hamman says conditions will be evaluated again later in the week, depending on the amount of moisture received. Hamman, however, says severe weather is possible Thursday. Hamman says storms in previous years--including last December's derecho--have proven late year storms can and often produce significant damage throughout the area.
Meet the Candidates: DeShawne Bird-Sell
(Glenwood) -- Today, KMA News presents the final installment of our "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate running for Mills County attorney, DeShawne Bird-Sell. A lifelong Mills County resident, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law...
Clarinda alum Wedemeyer named to All-ARC Volleyball Team
(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda setter Taylor Wedemeyer was named to the American Rivers Conference First Team on Tuesday. Wedemeyer, now at Buena Vista, posted 9.53 assists and 0.44 aces per set. Wedemeyer was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore. View the full release from the ARC here.
Omaha's Konsmo earns national honor
(Omaha) -- Omaha women's soccer player Emma Konsmo was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Konsmo had 14 total saves for the Mavericks in two matches. She tallied a season-high eight saves in Omaha's Summit League championship match. View the full release from Omaha here.
Worth County prepares for district semifinal showdown with Platte Valley
(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers (8-2) are gearing up for a showdown with Platte Valley (9-1) in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinal game. On a cold and rainy evening last Friday, the Tigers dismantled Rock Port (6-4) in the district quarterfinals, winning 52-0 in a game that only lasted one half.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/6): Nebraska, Creighton both winners
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.
Council backs Sorensen's catalyst grant application
(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to renovate a downtown building received the Shenandoah City Council's blessing Tuesday evening. By unanimous vote, the council selected Bri Sorensen's project for an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant. Sorensen's project was one of two under consideration as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in state grant money for renovation or demolition projects. Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm, and to renovate the top floor into three apartment units. Sorensen's proposal was selected over Tom Slater, who proposed renovating the building at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Sorensen thanked council members for reviewing and considering each proposal.
Community catalyst applicants await Shen council's decision
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a major decision Tuesday evening. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council must decide on one of two projects as the city's applicant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program, which provides up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking to renovate or demolish structures, or stimulate growth and reinvestment in the community. Council members tabled a decision two weeks ago after hearing from both applicants. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm. Sorensen's plans also call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Tom Slater and his wife Haley own the former Mickey G's location at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Slater plans a top to bottom renovation. His first stage is to shore up infrastructure for tenants living on the top floor. Stage two entails converting the storefronts into another apartment unit, plus space for two potential new businesses. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News both applicants will have one more opportunity to make their case before the council.
Sacred Heart's Eickhoff, Lourdes' Meyer, Sterling's Richardson named to All-Pioneer First Team
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska volleyball players were named to the Pioneer All-Conference First Team on Tuesday. Those honors went to Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Olivia Eickhoff (Falls City Sacred Heart) and Macy Richardson (Sterling). Taryn Ottemann (Johnson-Brock), Makinley Scholl (Sacred Heart), Lauren Hams (Sterling) and Sofia Fulton (Lourdes)...
Council Bluffs woman sentenced in drug conspiracy case
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces almost 16 years in jail in connection with a southwest Iowa drug investigation. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announces that 40-year-old Shanna Michelle Jacobsen of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Thursday to 188 months in prison following her guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Sundays With Mike: Countdown to Election Day
(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog. All you have to do is look at the calendar. Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
Serial killer investigation continues in Fremont County
(Thurman) – An investigation into an alleged serial killer continues in Fremont County. Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Monday announced that state, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County. No further information is available. The investigation began last month after Lucy Studey told Newsweek magazine that her late father, Donald Dean Studey, murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children at a remote location near Thurman. A published report on newsweek.com indicated cadaver dogs pinpointed suspected human remains at one particular spot.
