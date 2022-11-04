Early voting is over, so now if you have not voted, then actual Election Day will be your only chance to cast your ballot. Early voting ended Friday, November 4, 2022, with 1,546 in-person votes and 104 ballots by mail being received. That is a total of 1,650 ballots cast so far out of the 6,368 total registered voters in Terry County and about 26% of the total voters. If the trend stays the same from the past three election cycles, that means there should be another 23% of the voters still waiting to vote. According to the Texas Secretary of State, in the 2018 mid-term election, there were 1,723 early votes, which is 73 more early votes compared to this mid-term election. Also in 2018, there was a total of 2,839 votes of the 6,659 registered voters in Terry County, which was 43% of all registered voters. In 2020 there were 2,879 early votes and which was 79% of all total votes, and the total votes of registered voters were 55%, or 3,608 voted out of 6,589 registered voters.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO