TownTalk Show On-Demand: Lighted Christmas Parade
Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Gina Kelly of BIDCorp and Lorena Valencia of the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce. We talked about an awesome upcoming event, 1st Annual Christmas Light Parade. So listen in and find out all the information! Also Check out the parade route.
Sue Sanders
Memorial services for Sue Sanders will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Brownfield with Rev. Josh Puckett and Danny Sanders officiating, under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Sue was born February 19, 1939, in Trinidad, Colorado, to Jacob and...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
Election Day is upon us, check out who’s on the ballot
Early voting is over, so now if you have not voted, then actual Election Day will be your only chance to cast your ballot. Early voting ended Friday, November 4, 2022, with 1,546 in-person votes and 104 ballots by mail being received. That is a total of 1,650 ballots cast so far out of the 6,368 total registered voters in Terry County and about 26% of the total voters. If the trend stays the same from the past three election cycles, that means there should be another 23% of the voters still waiting to vote. According to the Texas Secretary of State, in the 2018 mid-term election, there were 1,723 early votes, which is 73 more early votes compared to this mid-term election. Also in 2018, there was a total of 2,839 votes of the 6,659 registered voters in Terry County, which was 43% of all registered voters. In 2020 there were 2,879 early votes and which was 79% of all total votes, and the total votes of registered voters were 55%, or 3,608 voted out of 6,589 registered voters.
Seminole Volunteer Firefighters and Seminole EMS
Seminole Volunteer Firefighters and Seminole EMS responded to a mobile home fire located on NE Ave C and 6 Friday morning.
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
First United Methodist Church hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19. According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 1411 Broadway. The community...
How is Lubbock’s new Loop coming along? Updates on Loop 88 one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — After breaking ground one year ago, the 36-mile, six lane freeway known as Loop 88, is still underway. With the vast growth in the 806, officials said our roadways needed an outer loop. “We’re seeing growth ongoing while we’re under construction. And so, you know, a lot of people will see those […]
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
Contrary To Popular Belief, The South Plains Mall Is Not A Free Daycare
I don't mean to be the old lady that screams at kids to get off her lawn, but has anyone else noticed just how many children are running through the South Plains Mall unsupervised? It seems like it's gotten much more chaotic in there over the past couple of years. It's like the mall is just a free babysitter.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
Serious injuries after accidental shooting near Texas Tech, LPD says no threat to public
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shots-fired call Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. There was no indication that there was a threat to the public, LPD said. According to a statement by LPD, initial reports called it an accidental discharge. Police were called to the area of 19th […]
