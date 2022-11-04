ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

TownTalk Show On-Demand: Lighted Christmas Parade

Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Gina Kelly of BIDCorp and Lorena Valencia of the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce. We talked about an awesome upcoming event, 1st Annual Christmas Light Parade. So listen in and find out all the information! Also Check out the parade route.
Sue Sanders

Memorial services for Sue Sanders will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Brownfield with Rev. Josh Puckett and Danny Sanders officiating, under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Sue was born February 19, 1939, in Trinidad, Colorado, to Jacob and...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Election Day is upon us, check out who’s on the ballot

Early voting is over, so now if you have not voted, then actual Election Day will be your only chance to cast your ballot. Early voting ended Friday, November 4, 2022, with 1,546 in-person votes and 104 ballots by mail being received. That is a total of 1,650 ballots cast so far out of the 6,368 total registered voters in Terry County and about 26% of the total voters. If the trend stays the same from the past three election cycles, that means there should be another 23% of the voters still waiting to vote. According to the Texas Secretary of State, in the 2018 mid-term election, there were 1,723 early votes, which is 73 more early votes compared to this mid-term election. Also in 2018, there was a total of 2,839 votes of the 6,659 registered voters in Terry County, which was 43% of all registered voters. In 2020 there were 2,879 early votes and which was 79% of all total votes, and the total votes of registered voters were 55%, or 3,608 voted out of 6,589 registered voters.
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident

LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
