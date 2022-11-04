Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Janet Yellen says the US can still avoid a recession — but the Fed's next move is about to make one more likely
Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen told CNN she doesn't think a recession will happen in the near-term. But the Fed is expected to hike interest rates again this week, which could trigger a downturn. The central bank is moving at a historically fast pace, and lawmakers worry the Fed is acting...
Investors bet the Fed will raise rates to 5.25% by mid-2023 as strong jobs report fuels views for more aggressive policy
Swap contracts Friday indicated investors expect the Fed's policy rate to climb to 5.25% by June 2023. On Thursday, swaps pointed to an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023. Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs data suggests the Fed will need to be more hawkish to cool inflation. Based on Fed swap...
US stocks continue sell-off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals rates may peak at a higher level than expected
US stocks opened lower Thursday as the sell-off from a day earlier continued. The US dollar and bond yields both gained with investors seeking cover. On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell squashed hopes of a policy pivot following another jumbo rate hike. US stocks fell Thursday, with investors still digesting...
The Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ isn’t letting up anytime soon—5 things to know heading into 2023
Fed Chair Jerome Powell took the podium on Wednesday with a hawkish message: Failing to tackle inflation, and allowing it to become entrenched, is far riskier than over tightening. “We have a ways to go, we have ground to cover with interest rates before we get to that level of...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report
The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
The Fed has opened the door to a pivot, Scott Minerd says. Here's what Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and 4 top investors make of its latest interest rate move.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive time Wednesday. Top investors are sharing how they think the central bank's latest move will impact markets. Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian, and Wall Street's top stock pickers are weighing up the Fed meeting and Powell's comments.
2 Nasdaq Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023
The Fed is expected to continue raising rates, for the time being, keeping the stock market under pressure. The interest rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite has lost more than 30%...
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
US stocks continue to fall as investors digest hawkish Fed outlook while jobs report looms
US stocks extended losses Thursday as investors remained worried over a hawkish Fed. The Nasdaq led the decline as bond yields continued to climb amid expectations for more rate hikes. Investors are also looking ahead to the Labor Department's monthly payroll report coming out early Friday. US stocks added to...
invezz.com
U.S. added more than expected jobs in October: ‘this is a great time to invest’
Nonfarm payrolls went up by 261,000 in October versus 205,000 expected. Billionaire investor Ron Baron says if he had more to invest, he'd invest it. The benchmark S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% for the year. S&P 500 ended in the green on Friday even after the U.S....
invezz.com
Should I buy PayPal shares after the Q3 results?
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday, but the company’s management once again lowered expectations for coming quarters. PayPal reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has increased by 10.8% Y/Y to $6.85 billion, slightly above expectations, while the earnings per share were $1.08 (beats by $0.12).
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
msn.com
It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out
Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56. The market moves came amid confirmation that the labor market remains very tight and...
