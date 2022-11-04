ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report

The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
Markets Insider

The Fed has opened the door to a pivot, Scott Minerd says. Here's what Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and 4 top investors make of its latest interest rate move.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive time Wednesday. Top investors are sharing how they think the central bank's latest move will impact markets. Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian, and Wall Street's top stock pickers are weighing up the Fed meeting and Powell's comments.
The Guardian

Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%

The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
invezz.com

Should I buy PayPal shares after the Q3 results?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday, but the company’s management once again lowered expectations for coming quarters. PayPal reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has increased by 10.8% Y/Y to $6.85 billion, slightly above expectations, while the earnings per share were $1.08 (beats by $0.12).
Markets Insider

The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says

The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
msn.com

It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56. The market moves came amid confirmation that the labor market remains very tight and...

