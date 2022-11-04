ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Hammerson share price spiked after earnings: still a buy?

Hammerson's stock price has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped to the highest level since September 30th. Hammerson’s occupancy rate has jumped to over 92%. Hammerson (LON: HMSO) share price surged on Tuesday after the company published strong financial results. It jumped to a high of 24.86p, which was the highest point since August 22nd. At its highest level, this price was about 47% above the lowest level on September 30.
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy gold after a record seven straight down months?

Gold price might have formed a triple bottom pattern but only a move above $1,720 would confirm it. The recent US dollar weakness helps the gold price's bullish case. At the end of October, gold posted a record seven straight down months. The decline is unusual considering the high inflation worldwide and gold’s role as a hedge against the rise in the prices of goods and services.
invezz.com

Is Carvana stock down 97% year-to-date a value trap?

Carvana is struggling with both macro and company-specific issues. Morgan Stanley analyst says CVNA could be worth 10 cents only. Carvana stock is now down more than 95% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has pretty much been in a free fall this year, now down more...
invezz.com

Upstart shares just tanked 25%: find out why

Upstart reports disappointing results for its fiscal third quarter. The fintech company also issued weak guidance for the future. Upstart shares are now down about 90% versus the start of 2022. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) tanked more than 25% in extended trading on Tuesday after the AI lending platform...
invezz.com

Palantir shares lost another 10% this morning: explore why

Palantir reports slightly better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. The data analytics company also raised its full-year earnings guidance. Palantir shares still slipped more than 10% on Monday morning. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported a strong third-quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the full year on Monday. Shares...
invezz.com

Carvana stock price has plunged: will it go bankrupt?

Carvana share price has been in a strong bearish trend. The stock has fallen by more than 97% from its highest point in 2021. The shares will likely continue falling as sentiment worsen. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock price has plunged in 2022, making it one of the worst-performing technology and...
invezz.com

FTT price forecast: will FTX token go back up in value or is it doomed?

FTX Token (FTT/USD) is the native cryptocurrency used across the FTX exchange and is a utility token that allows users to get discounts. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers numerous products, such as derivatives, options, volatility products, and leveraged tokens, and is powered by the FTX token. Are you...
invezz.com

Global crypto ETPs’ AUM rose 7.5% in October: Fineqia

Crypto ETPs assets under management (AUM) rose 7.5%, from $23.5 billion to $25.3 billion in October. The rise in crypto ETPs' AUM mirrored the gains across crypto prices as market cap broke above $ 1 trillion. Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar says price is a key driver of AUM, more...
invezz.com

OKX founder warns the FTX-Binance feud may hit the whole crypto market

An anonymous whale withdrew over 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens from FTX in 3 transactions. Binance has started liquidating its FTT holding. The whole feud was started after leaked Alameda Research balance sheet. OKX exchange founder Star Xu has today taken to Twitter to warn that the war between Binance...
invezz.com

Dax index price forecast ahead of the end of the trading year

Dax index breaks above the upper edge of a falling wedge pattern, a bullish sign pointing to further upside. The index bottomed in October after it formed a bullish divergence with the RSI. 15,000 area should act as a pivotal level, with further strength possible on a daily close above.
invezz.com

Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections

Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
WASHINGTON STATE
invezz.com

One restaurant stock that ‘stands out’ despite fears of recession

Deutsche Bank upgrades Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc to "buy". Analyst Brian Mullan says the risk-reward in "PLAY" is compelling. Dave & Buster stock is current down about 25% versus its YTD high. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has recovered about 20% since late September but a Deutsche...
invezz.com

SBF says FTX is ‘in the best of hands’ after Binance news

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX being acquired by Binance puts the crypto exchange in good hands. Binance is the largest centralised exchange in crypto and its CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it would buy FTX. FTX had begun to struggle with withdrawals as jitters about its balance sheet hit the crypto market...
invezz.com

Bankman-Fried says ‘FTX is fine’ even as FTT price falls

FTX token (FTT/USD) price is falling again, down nearly 4% at the time of writing on Monday morning, as selling pressure remained amid “rumours” about the crypto exchange FTX. Reported delays in customer withdrawals did not help the jitters, as has done Binance’s announcement that it would liquidate...
invezz.com

PODCAST: Building a metaverse world | Chris Jang, CEO of ZTX

ZTX Foundation are building ZepetoX, an immersive metaverse world. It is incubated by ZEPETO, an Asia-based metaverse platform with 330 million registered users. The metaverse is such an all-encompassing term. I sometimes find it hard to pinpoint exactly what it is. Somewhere you can hang out, socialise, buy and sell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy