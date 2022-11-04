Hammerson's stock price has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped to the highest level since September 30th. Hammerson’s occupancy rate has jumped to over 92%. Hammerson (LON: HMSO) share price surged on Tuesday after the company published strong financial results. It jumped to a high of 24.86p, which was the highest point since August 22nd. At its highest level, this price was about 47% above the lowest level on September 30.

1 DAY AGO