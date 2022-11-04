Read full article on original website
Hammerson share price spiked after earnings: still a buy?
Hammerson's stock price has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped to the highest level since September 30th. Hammerson’s occupancy rate has jumped to over 92%. Hammerson (LON: HMSO) share price surged on Tuesday after the company published strong financial results. It jumped to a high of 24.86p, which was the highest point since August 22nd. At its highest level, this price was about 47% above the lowest level on September 30.
Little-known Harmonic stock has returned strongly this year. Here is the next level to buy it
Harmonic stock has been bullish for the last 4 months. The stock has been buoyed by increasing demand of its cloud solutions. The stock could slide further to welcome a buy at a lower zone. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) may be one of the most overlooked stocks in the last two...
Is it safe to buy gold after a record seven straight down months?
Gold price might have formed a triple bottom pattern but only a move above $1,720 would confirm it. The recent US dollar weakness helps the gold price's bullish case. At the end of October, gold posted a record seven straight down months. The decline is unusual considering the high inflation worldwide and gold’s role as a hedge against the rise in the prices of goods and services.
Is Carvana stock down 97% year-to-date a value trap?
Carvana is struggling with both macro and company-specific issues. Morgan Stanley analyst says CVNA could be worth 10 cents only. Carvana stock is now down more than 95% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has pretty much been in a free fall this year, now down more...
Upstart shares just tanked 25%: find out why
Upstart reports disappointing results for its fiscal third quarter. The fintech company also issued weak guidance for the future. Upstart shares are now down about 90% versus the start of 2022. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) tanked more than 25% in extended trading on Tuesday after the AI lending platform...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Palantir shares lost another 10% this morning: explore why
Palantir reports slightly better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. The data analytics company also raised its full-year earnings guidance. Palantir shares still slipped more than 10% on Monday morning. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported a strong third-quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the full year on Monday. Shares...
Carvana stock price has plunged: will it go bankrupt?
Carvana share price has been in a strong bearish trend. The stock has fallen by more than 97% from its highest point in 2021. The shares will likely continue falling as sentiment worsen. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock price has plunged in 2022, making it one of the worst-performing technology and...
FTT price forecast: will FTX token go back up in value or is it doomed?
FTX Token (FTT/USD) is the native cryptocurrency used across the FTX exchange and is a utility token that allows users to get discounts. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers numerous products, such as derivatives, options, volatility products, and leveraged tokens, and is powered by the FTX token. Are you...
Global crypto ETPs’ AUM rose 7.5% in October: Fineqia
Crypto ETPs assets under management (AUM) rose 7.5%, from $23.5 billion to $25.3 billion in October. The rise in crypto ETPs' AUM mirrored the gains across crypto prices as market cap broke above $ 1 trillion. Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar says price is a key driver of AUM, more...
OKX founder warns the FTX-Binance feud may hit the whole crypto market
An anonymous whale withdrew over 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens from FTX in 3 transactions. Binance has started liquidating its FTT holding. The whole feud was started after leaked Alameda Research balance sheet. OKX exchange founder Star Xu has today taken to Twitter to warn that the war between Binance...
Dax index price forecast ahead of the end of the trading year
Dax index breaks above the upper edge of a falling wedge pattern, a bullish sign pointing to further upside. The index bottomed in October after it formed a bullish divergence with the RSI. 15,000 area should act as a pivotal level, with further strength possible on a daily close above.
Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections
Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
One restaurant stock that ‘stands out’ despite fears of recession
Deutsche Bank upgrades Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc to "buy". Analyst Brian Mullan says the risk-reward in "PLAY" is compelling. Dave & Buster stock is current down about 25% versus its YTD high. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has recovered about 20% since late September but a Deutsche...
SBF says FTX is ‘in the best of hands’ after Binance news
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX being acquired by Binance puts the crypto exchange in good hands. Binance is the largest centralised exchange in crypto and its CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it would buy FTX. FTX had begun to struggle with withdrawals as jitters about its balance sheet hit the crypto market...
Bankman-Fried says ‘FTX is fine’ even as FTT price falls
FTX token (FTT/USD) price is falling again, down nearly 4% at the time of writing on Monday morning, as selling pressure remained amid “rumours” about the crypto exchange FTX. Reported delays in customer withdrawals did not help the jitters, as has done Binance’s announcement that it would liquidate...
Meta shares rise after the Facebook parent lays off over 11,000 employees as it cuts costs
Meta cut its expense guidance for next year, from between $96 billion and $101 billion to between $94 billion and $100 billion.
U.S. added more than expected jobs in October: ‘this is a great time to invest’
Nonfarm payrolls went up by 261,000 in October versus 205,000 expected. Billionaire investor Ron Baron says if he had more to invest, he'd invest it. The benchmark S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% for the year. S&P 500 ended in the green on Friday even after the U.S....
PODCAST: Building a metaverse world | Chris Jang, CEO of ZTX
ZTX Foundation are building ZepetoX, an immersive metaverse world. It is incubated by ZEPETO, an Asia-based metaverse platform with 330 million registered users. The metaverse is such an all-encompassing term. I sometimes find it hard to pinpoint exactly what it is. Somewhere you can hang out, socialise, buy and sell...
