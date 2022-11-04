Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
KTBS
Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in accidental shooting
Texas Game Wardens responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Black Point in Cass County. 49-year-old Jason Mills of Naples was shot by 57-year-old Daniel Abston, also of Naples, who were hunting together as part of a three-man group. According to Captain Shawn Hervey, Abston was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun when he heard movement and fired. Mills was struck by the shot and airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Abston has been charged with Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana.
easttexasradio.com
Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting
On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
KSLA
SFD responds to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Monkhouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). About 25 units were sent out to the Siegel Suites apartment complex in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive around 6:45 a.m. A second alarm was called out a couple of minutes before 7 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department also responded to the scene.
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
ktalnews.com
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
KTBS
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
Caddo Sheriff Blasts Politicians; Resumes Mugshot Publishing
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday afternoon with the emphatic headline: "Caddo Sheriff Announces Mugshots Are Back". Inside the release, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator goes on to explain why his department will be going "against the grain", and pushing back against a law signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Prator says in the release:
Comments / 0