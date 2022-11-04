Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lyla Elmquist Good, 77, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic and Griswold
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Lyla Elmquist Good, 77, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic and Griswold, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lyla’s family and her arrangements....
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Darold Swanson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
William “Bill” Wilkens Schmidt, 82, previously from Tabor, Iowa
Location:Zion Congregational Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Memorials:Memorial contributions can be made to Boys Town or Shriners Hospital for Children. Cemetery:Zion Congregational Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Notes:A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Houston, Missouri.
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
Robert "Bob" Hicks, 77, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday. There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015. You have to be at...
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
1 dead, 1 critical following head-on crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man died and a woman is in critical condition following a head-on crash early Monday morning in Joliet. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Caton Farm Road, east of Von Esch Road, for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. Police believe a...
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Fire causes home collapse in Oswego
A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Photos: John Williams, listeners tour Whiskey Acres
WGN Radio listeners joined John Williams at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on November 5 for a whiskey tasting and tour. Whiskey Acres is the first estate distillery in Illinois. Photos by Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio.
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
