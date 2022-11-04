ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Dmitry Bivol, Gilberto Ramirez make weight for fight in UAE

By Michael Rosenthal
 4 days ago
Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol and challenger Gilberto Ramirez on Friday made weight for their fight Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (DAZN).

Bivol weighed 174.7, .3 under the division limit. Ramirez weighed 174.6.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off an upset unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez in May. This is his fifth defense of the WBA’s “super” title.

The Southern California-based Russian is No. 6 on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list.

Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) also last fought in May, stopping Dominic Boesel in four rounds. The former 168-poiund titleholder will be taking part in his sixth 175-pound bout.

