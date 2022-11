Sean O'Malley thinks Henry Cejudo’s decision to retire backfired. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) hung up his gloves in May 2020 after he retained his UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. However, he decided to come out of retirement two years later and O’Malley sees it as a negotiation ploy that failed.

5 HOURS AGO