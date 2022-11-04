Aspiring restaurant owners, artists needed for new Kendall-Whittier program

TULSA, Okla. — Regenerate|Reimagine is looking for creatives in Tulsa interested in opening a restaurant.

“We’re working with real aspiring restaurateurs and experimenting at what opportunity might look like in Kendall-Whittier,” Jackiez Gonzalez said.

Regenerate|Reimagine is a local initiative founded by Gonzalez in 2021 and funded by the City of Tulsa’s Vision Arts program.

The program begins this month and goes through April next year.

“There is a lot of great stuff already happening in Kendall-Whittier but we really are missing the food option,” Gonzalez said.

The program is also looking for artists who can help elevate branding for these prospective businesses.

Two applications are available now; one for the aspiring business owners and the other for artists who have experience in either graphic design, interior design or branding.

“This whole project is focused on public art as an economic development strategy,” Gonzalez said.

Anyone who plans to apply and wants to be a part of opening a restaurant in Kendall-Whittier – whether that be a brick-and-mortar business, permanent pop up or food truck – is eligible.

Applications are due on Nov. 9.

Special consideration will be given to minority-owned prospective restaurants as well as those who have started or graduated from Kitchen 66 or Cocina 66.

“The Kendall-Whittier neighborhood is predominately Hispanic and we want to increase representation of business owners to be more reflective of the community that they live in,” Gonzalez said.

The program will consist of three phases which include pairing prospective business owners with local artists to create branding, providing pop-up space for the restauranteurs to showcase their menus and then a vote from the neighborhood on which restaurant they wish to make a permanent resident.

“We really hope this can be the start of some amazing new businesses in the neighborhood,” Gonzalez said.

Jackiez Gonzalez is a workforce, education and inclusive economic development advocate. She founded Regenerate|Reimagine in 2021 as a way to use art to elevate economic development opportunities for aspiring business owners in Tulsa. Additionally, she is slated to serve as the 2023 TYPROS chairwoman.

Kendall Whittier Main Street is a nonprofit organization that supports businesses and property owners in Kendall Whittier, hosts events to bring people to the district and works closely with local and state liaisons for improvements. Kendall Whittier is a certified cultural district by the Oklahoma Arts Council.

Vision Arts, a collaboration between Tulsa City Council, the Mayor’s Office and Tulsa Arts Commission, provides selected 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(3)-sponsored organizations funding for programs that art projects that stimulate economic development throughout Tulsa.

For more information about Regenerate|Reimagine or the RFQs, email Gonzalez at jackiez@trytulsa.org or Kendall Whittier Main Street at info@visitKendallWhittier.com.

