ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 5, 2022)

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well

Georgia has a few stated goals every season. One of those is winning the SEC East, something the Bulldogs can do this week. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East in four of the six seasons under Kirby Smart, including last season. Saturday’s win over Tennessee put Georgia in a position to do that once again this season, as the Volunteers are the only SEC East team that does not have multiple conference losses at this point.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Ladd McConkey provides vital explosiveness in Georgia football pass game

ATHENS – Georgia’s offense could not afford to be one-dimensional against Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs needed explosive pass plays to stretch a strong Volunteer defensive front. Ladd McConkey led a group of receivers that answered that call. McConkey, who posted 5 receptions for 94 yards and a...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense

ATHENS – Georgia football had to adjust to losing Nolan Smith’s on-field talent against Tennessee, but it did not have to adjust to losing his leadership. The senior linebacker, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a pec injury against Florida on Oct. 29, was right in the middle of every defensive huddle coaching his teammates.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service

The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it will honor legendary coach and athletic director Vince Dooley with a celebration of life service. The event, open to the public, is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration will be held in Stegeman Coliseum, with the clear bag policy in effect.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy