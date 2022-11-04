ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Jamie Oliver’s home will be protected by more beavers

Two more beaver enclosures are to be built near to Jamie Oliver’s home to help reduce flood risk in the area. The TV chef bought an Elizabethan manor house in Finchingfield, Essex, in 2019, and a pair of Eurasian beavers were brought into the nearby Spains Hall Estate the same year. In 2020, the adult beavers, Woody and Willow, had two babies, known as kits.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dogs in Aylesbury, Wendover and beyond needed to become blood donors for poorly pups

Giving blood can make a huge difference to someone's health. But it's not just us humans who can donate to save a life. Buckinghamshire dog owners are being urged to think about donating their pup's blood to help save the lives of poorly pooches. Pet Blood Bank UK, the country's only charity providing a blood bank service for vets, is calling for volunteers in Aylesbury and beyond.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Gousto teams up with PizzaExpress to bring four restaurant classics to homes

Gousto has teamed up with PizzaExpress to bring four top-of-the-table restaurant classics to homes across the country. Kicking off on November 15, the limited edition Gousto x PizzaExpress range provides Margherita Pomodoro, Pollo ad Astra, Funghi di Bosco and Sloppy Giuseppe. Taking less than one hour to prep and cook,...
EatingWell

Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"

We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
buckinghamshirelive.com

Watch a panto 135metres in the air this Christmas

The lastminute.com London Eye is offering guests a unique Christmas pantomime performance 135metres over the capital. Opening on 14 December, the ‘Christmas Panto Pod’ will see one of the attraction’s 32 pods given a theatre-style makeover – decked out with velvet seats, spotlights, and mini stage.
thepioneerwoman.com

We Love You, Pa-Pa

I'm sad to share that Chuck---Ladd's dad, my children's grandpa, and my one-of-a-kind father-in-law---passed away Friday morning. I waited a couple of days to share here because we needed to communicate with extended family, take a few breaths, and shed some tears...but since you all have seen photos and read stories about Chuck since the beginning of my blog, I knew I wanted to share with you. He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God. After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.
buckinghamshirelive.com

After Eight launches three new products for Christmas

After Eight is introducing three festive gifting products across the UK this Christmas in celebration of its 60 th birthday, including a limited-edition flavour. The seasonal products include a first-ever Mint Collection Box, a ‘Celebr Eight’ Dark Mint Chocolate Box and limited-edition Mint & Cherry flavour. Debbie Bowen,...
foodgressing.com

M&M’S and DOVE Holiday Flavor Offerings 2022

This season M&M’S and DOVE, proudly part of Mars, are adding new, limited-edition flavors to their seasonal lineups: M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES® Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter. The new flavor offerings will roll out in early November to bring an extra boost of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Coca-Cola Christmas truck UK tour return teased on social media

Coca-Cola has teased the return of its Christmas truck tour this year. The bright red lorry branded with the soft drinks brand's unmistakable logo has become synonymous with the festive period for many people since it first featured on an advert for the company back in 1995. The ad -...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Greggs launches its full festive menu with pigs in blankets and festive bakes

Greggs has announced the launch of its 2022 Christmas menu, including the Pigs Under Blankets Baguette, Mint Hot Chocolate and the iconic Festive Bake. Fans can already get their hands on the all-new Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette, alongside the Pigs Under Blankets Baguette. The Festive Bake, Vegan Festive Bake,...

