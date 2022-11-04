I'm sad to share that Chuck---Ladd's dad, my children's grandpa, and my one-of-a-kind father-in-law---passed away Friday morning. I waited a couple of days to share here because we needed to communicate with extended family, take a few breaths, and shed some tears...but since you all have seen photos and read stories about Chuck since the beginning of my blog, I knew I wanted to share with you. He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God. After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.

3 DAYS AGO