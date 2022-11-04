Read full article on original website
East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3); No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3); and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
Philip Barbour faces tough road to repeat as state champs; Bridgeport, Liberty face challenges as well
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Repeating as the Class AA state champs won't be easy for the Philip Barbour volleyball team. Bridgeport's quest to win its first state title since 2018 will be difficult as well.
West Virginia men's soccer faces Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. Fans can follow along...
Stephen A. Wickland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, Novembe…
Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
Ribbon cutting held for Donna's Unique Gifts and Collectibles in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James VanScoy, owner of Donna’s Unique Gifts and Collectibles, has opened a second location at 1627 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort. VanScoy opened a store in the Meadowbrook Mall two years ago.
Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
Racine Southern FFA Chapter goes on national convention trip
RACINE, Ohio — On Oct. 25, Racine Southern FFA members began their National FFA convention trip. The first day, they traveled to Cincinnati where they visited Jungle Jim’s International Market and Newport Aquarium, then checked into their hotel, where they ate.
Mon Health Primary Care announces physician addition in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care. Petla will practice at the Mon Health Primary Care location in Morgantown.
John Harsh
AURORA, W.Va. — John Richard Harsh, 81, of Aurora, W.Va. passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Leona Mae (Harsh) Wotring and stepson of the late Spencer King Wotring.
ATC
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for water and sewer system improvement projects at its meeting on Nov. 2, including two Preston County projects. The council approved $37,500 in pre-application funding assistance to the town of Reedsville for a sewer system evaluation study...
FirstEnergy grants $7,500 to Glenville State Art & Design Program
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The funding was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer.
Director of Fairmont State Police Academy also to serve as assistant prof
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey McCormick will join the Fairmont State University College of Liberal Arts as assistant professor of criminal justice. This will be in addition to his role as director of the Police Academy. In this role, McCormick will use his 30 years of law enforcement...
West Virginia, taxi company CEO Corey elected president of The Transportation Alliance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeb Corey, CEO of Charleston-based C&H Taxi, has been elected president of The Transportation Alliance, the nation’s oldest and largest for-hire fleet transportation association. Corey implemented a number of innovative technologies, including an advanced computer dispatching system, a black box program to monitor...
Fatal crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceas…
Veterans Day Events scheduled for Thursday and Friday
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Honor Guard will be holding its Veterans Day program on the lawn of the Preston Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The program will include guest speakers, a traditional three-shot rifle volley, the playing of Taps, and prayer for all who have served or are now serving, and those who are still missing in action.
DHHR hiring event set
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 235 Barrett St., Grafton. Hiring incentives of $1,500...
Program helping veterans learn about agriculture
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Through a partnership with West Virginia University Extension and Operation Welcome Home, veterans and their families are gaining career knowledge and tools through agriculture. The Veterans in Agriculture Training program, which was made possible through a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food...
