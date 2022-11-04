ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3); No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3); and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia men's soccer faces Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. Fans can follow along...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, Novembe…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Dinosaur show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Racine Southern FFA Chapter goes on national convention trip

RACINE, Ohio — On Oct. 25, Racine Southern FFA members began their National FFA convention trip. The first day, they traveled to Cincinnati where they visited Jungle Jim’s International Market and Newport Aquarium, then checked into their hotel, where they ate.
RACINE, OH
WVNews

Dr. Vidya Petla

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Harsh

AURORA, W.Va. — John Richard Harsh, 81, of Aurora, W.Va. passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Leona Mae (Harsh) Wotring and stepson of the late Spencer King Wotring.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for water and sewer system improvement projects at its meeting on Nov. 2, including two Preston County projects. The council approved $37,500 in pre-application funding assistance to the town of Reedsville for a sewer system evaluation study...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fatal crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceas…
MAIDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Veterans Day Events scheduled for Thursday and Friday

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Honor Guard will be holding its Veterans Day program on the lawn of the Preston Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The program will include guest speakers, a traditional three-shot rifle volley, the playing of Taps, and prayer for all who have served or are now serving, and those who are still missing in action.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

DHHR hiring event set

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 235 Barrett St., Grafton. Hiring incentives of $1,500...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Program helping veterans learn about agriculture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Through a partnership with West Virginia University Extension and Operation Welcome Home, veterans and their families are gaining career knowledge and tools through agriculture. The Veterans in Agriculture Training program, which was made possible through a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy