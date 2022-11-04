KINGWOOD — The Preston County Honor Guard will be holding its Veterans Day program on the lawn of the Preston Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The program will include guest speakers, a traditional three-shot rifle volley, the playing of Taps, and prayer for all who have served or are now serving, and those who are still missing in action.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO