Fact check: Video shows Judiciary Committee hearing, mislabeled in viral post

The claim: Video shows a hearing that led to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act suit

Some social media users are sharing a video they claim shows a hearing that features an aide to former President Donald Trump and led to the issuance of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act suit. The act establishes the protocols for surveilling persons suspected of espionage or terrorism within the U.S.

"Watch Trump's aide puts Pelosi in NlGHTMARE with BRUTAL 'Fisa' suit after RIDICULOUS hearing," reads the caption of the video in an Oct. 31 Facebook post .

The video was viewed more than 150,000 times in less than an a week.

But the video is miscaptioned. It shows lawmakers questioning the assistant attorney general at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in July. The hearing did not lead to anyone being sued for terrorism or espionage.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Video shows House Judiciary Committee hearing

The video in the post is a clip from a July 28 House Judiciary Committee hearing on national security threats. It shows Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., questioning Matthew Olsen , the assistant attorney general for national security.

While Gohmert asked Olsen about the surveillance act, at no point in the video does a Trump aide appear, nor is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned.

Pelosi, Trump and the surveillance act last made headlines together in May 2020, when the former president threatened to veto a reauthorization of the law and Pelosi subsequently canceled a scheduled vote on it.

The Facbeook post appears to be an example of the misinformation tactic known as "false framing." Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, previously told USA TODAY this tactic works by exploiting the audeince's trust through the use of authentic footage from a credible source. He noted that in most cases, users scroll by the videos with the sound off, which prevents them from realizing the video doesn't actually show what the caption claims.

Fact check: Video shows congressional remarks, not congresswomen fighting

Our rating: FALSE

Based on our research, we rate FALSE a claim that a video shows a hearing that led to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act suit. The video shows two lawmakers questioning a Justice Department official about national security threats.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows Judiciary Committee hearing, mislabeled in viral post