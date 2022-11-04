ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

$250,000 worth of fake candies containing THC seized, North Carolina official says

By Joedy McCreary
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of counterfeit candies laced with THC has been seized from store shelves across North Carolina, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said fake Skittles, Cheetos, Life Savers, and Girl Scout cookies were among the $223,824 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks that were seized.

(Photo credit: NC Secretary of State’s office)

They were seized from vape shops, convenience stores, gas stations, and other establishments as a result of 23 search warrants and 30 consent searches, she said.

Trademark Enforcement agents, the North Carolina Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force and local and state law enforcement worked together in the investigation.

“Our agents launched this coordinated enforcement effort after seeing a growing trend of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed in packaging counterfeiting popular snack brands marketed to children,” Marshall said. “These are brands that kids can easily pick up and consume without knowing what’s really in it.”

Similar busts have been taking place with more frequency lately, including one in Roxboro in which more than 120 counterfeit candies were seized from four stores.

While the packages are marked to indicate the snacks contain THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — those markings can be easy to overlook.

Community Policy