Talented baker makes life size Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby replica made entirely out of cake

Read full article on original website
Related
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
'Harry Potter' fans are being told to stop leaving socks at Dobby's grave in Wales because 'it could put wildlife at risk'
National Trust Wales has told "Harry Potter" fans to stop leaving socks and other items at Dobby's grave.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise became pals shortly before her death, source claims: 'They really hit it off'
"Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise has been in the U.K. filming scenes for his upcoming film "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two." The queen passed away on Sept. 8.
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
I'm a Celeb viewers shocked after finding out Boy George's real name
I’m a Celebrity viewers have admitted they’re only just realising what Boy George’s real name is after he made his debut on the show last night – although at least they didn’t let on to the man himself, as one fellow contestant did. Culture Club...
BBC
Devon marine given gift from King Charles III after marathon challenge
A Royal Marine Commando from Devon received a letter and gift from King Charles III after completing 60 marathons in 60 days. L/Cpl Luke Grainger completed the challenge and raised more than £4,500 for the Royal Marines Charity. He finished it on Sunday at the Commando Memorial near Spean...
mansionglobal.com
A House Surrounded by the Thames Offers Island Living 50 Minutes From London
Price: £1.7 million (US$1.974 million) On the car-free London island of Wheatleys Eyot, this three-bedroom house overlooks the River Thames on one side and a tranquil creek on the other. Designed by BCDH Architects and built in 2000, this single-story home is hidden behind a small white gate, which...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pubs in Buckinghamshire: Every one of the 50 Buckinghamshire pubs listed in the Good Beer Guide 2023
It's once again time to raise a glass to the best pubs in Buckinghamshire - the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is back for 2023. The exhaustive handbook to the best boozers in the country has revealed the must-try places for a pint. A total of 50 Buckinghamshire pubs made the...
Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes says Matt Hancock is an ‘appalling adulterous creep’
Miriam Margolyes has called Matt Hancock, who is set to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, an “appalling adulterous creep.”During an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show, the Harry Potter actor was asked to divulge what she thinks about the Suffolk MP going into the jungle as a surprise contestant.“What a vile personality. What an appalling adulterous creep... He’s a vile human being. He nearly destroyed our National Health Service. He sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes,” Margoyles said.Sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Birmingham choir raising aspirations of black and Asian children
A Birmingham church has started what it believes is one of the first choirs made up entirely of children from black and minority ethnic backgrounds. St Mary's Church in Handsworth offered 22 local school pupils free singing lessons and other classes. A Government survey in 2019 found just one in...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Access wartime records for free as poignant poem to commemorate Remembrance is unveiled
A family history service is giving people the chance to access wartime records for free ahead of Remembrance commemorations this month. Ancestry is offering access to almost 2.5 billion UK and Ireland records from more than 1,000 collections between November 4 and 8. Meanwhile, the family history specialist has commissioned...
Comments / 0