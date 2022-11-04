Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no information on the suspect.

