Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.
Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
News & Headlines from FOX 40
According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was no information on the suspect.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0