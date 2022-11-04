Registered democrats in Fullerton School District Area 4 received a misleading and deceptive mailer, at the end of October, designed to present Ruthi Hanchett, (endorsed by the OC Democratic Party and a host of Democratic elected officials) as a MAGA Republican, while portraying Lisa Wozab as a progressive Democrat in the same mailer, though she is endorsed by the OC Republican Party, including extremists on the OC Board of Education (See Fullerton Observer Article Here) and Trump-endorsed candidate for Congress Kevin Kiley.

