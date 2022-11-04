Read full article on original website
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
In the Detroit Lion's win over the Green Bay Packers, it seemed for once the penalties seemed to go in their favor. When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers over the weekend the team went from a 1-6 record to a 2-6 record. That would mean in order for the Lions to get a wild card into the playoffs, they would have to win every game left in the season, and Green Bay and the Chicago Bears would have to lose all their games for the rest of the season. All 3 of those things happening at the same time are not likely but a win is a win.
Going to a professional sporting event can get expensive depending on a lot of different factors. A lot of that pricing has to deal with your ticket of admission to the game and the rest is management, so food, drinks, parking, etc. Some sports tickets are more expensive than others, the parking in some cities is much more expensive than others, and food can push the bill fairly quickly.
Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. These two pictures that burned up in a fire at a Michigan home are worth $31 million. The phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" has been around since 1911. The phrase was actually plagiarized and paraphrased from a 1906 quote from Henrik Ibsen who said, "a thousand words leave not the same deep impression as does a single deed."
When you think back to some of the greatest hockey teams of all time, some of the greats that jump out are the 2002 Detroit Red Wings, whose veteran roster consisted of nine players bound for the Hall of Fame and won the Cup Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes for the Red Wings' third Stanley Cup title in six years.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
