Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness
A new study has named Alexandria, Virginia one of the 10 best cities in America for mental health and wellness. The study meticulously examined 192 American cities on five key measures supporting mental health outcomes. Within each of these measures were a number of considerations.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Leesburg police ramp up patrol at elementary school after it was targeted in online threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Additional police officers will be patrolling an elementary school in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday after a rumored online threat, police said. The beefed-up security is a measure taken out of an abundance of caution, despite the threat not seeming credible. An online chat mentioned a rumored threat...
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay developer facing legal fight with residents over property access
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area. Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association after the...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
Inside Nova
Anderson’s 'North Pole' ends annual Christmas lights show
Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
mocoshow.com
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Wednesday (11/9) From 3am Until 8am
Montgomery County has activated a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold for Wednesday 11/9 from 3AM until 8AM. Expect the wind chill to be below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Per Montgomery County:. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leuthongchak-Sak was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., in the 740 block of Northampton Drive.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
