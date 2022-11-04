ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month

Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Anderson’s 'North Pole' ends annual Christmas lights show

Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Hypothermia Alert Issued for Wednesday (11/9) From 3am Until 8am

Montgomery County has activated a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold for Wednesday 11/9 from 3AM until 8AM. Expect the wind chill to be below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Per Montgomery County:. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in...
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leuthongchak-Sak was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., in the 740 block of Northampton Drive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy