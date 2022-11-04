ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone

Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
TechRadar

How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone

Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
TechRadar

This Sonos-style amp from SVS turns any speaker into a streaming machine

With the best wireless speakers widely available from companies like Sonos, Apple, and others, including models that can be paired for stereo playback, regular non-streaming options are starting to seem outmoded. Some pricier streaming speakers like the KEF LS50 Wireless II can even connect directly to a TV via an...
TechRadar

Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi

Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
TechRadar

Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half

Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
TechRadar

Forget Apple Watch Ultra? Why a G-Shock might be the outdoors watch to buy

Just when you thought digital watches were a thing of the past, along comes the G-Shock resurgence. When you think of the best running watches, you typically think of a Garmin, a Coros, or even the new Apple Watch Ultra. However, while you might choose an analog or digital watch for style points, some people are veering away from smartwatches, and choosing to go for a sports watch with fewer smart features.
TechRadar

Shop this early Black Friday deal and save $200 on a robot vacuum

We're starting to see more and more Black Friday deals arriving at retailers, and with that, we have some exclusive deals to share on some of the best vacuum cleaners - bringing them down to their best prices ever. Amongst the early Black Friday vacuum deals is a super saving...
TechRadar

This cool secret iPhone feature lets you video chat in the dark

The front camera on your iPhone packs a secret weapon. The same tool that all of the best iPhones use to create Memoji can also be used as a night vision camera for video chats. Even when the camera looks completely dark, you can activate the Memoji and your caller will see you perfectly … albeit with the filter applied. If you know how to set up Memoji, you now have night vision.
TechRadar

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has crashed down to AU$159.20 for Click Frenzy, making it the lowest price we’ve seen to date for Amazon's most popular ereader model. The Kindle Paperwhite was already on sale at The Good Guys (down to AU$199), but the retailer has slashed a further 20% off for Click Frenzy (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

Black Friday preview: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets a massive $1,000 price cut

Just ahead of the Black Friday deals event, Amazon is offering a massive discount on a premium OLED display. Amazon has LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab) thanks to today's $1,000(!!) discount. That's the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar

Quick - the AirPods Pro 2 just crashed to a record-low price in early Black Friday deal

If you're looking to score an epic Black Friday deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro - then you're in luck. Amazon's early Black Friday deals are live, with new offers dropping every day, and we've just spotted the all-new AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $234 (opens in new tab) (was $249) - the lowest price we've ever seen.

