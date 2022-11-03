Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
Detroit Lions One Of The Cheapest NFL Gameday Cost
Going to a professional sporting event can get expensive depending on a lot of different factors. A lot of that pricing has to deal with your ticket of admission to the game and the rest is management, so food, drinks, parking, etc. Some sports tickets are more expensive than others, the parking in some cities is much more expensive than others, and food can push the bill fairly quickly.
Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
Two Lions Rookies Did Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 1952
Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
Did The Detroit Lions Get the Calls For Once in Sunday’s Game?
In the Detroit Lion's win over the Green Bay Packers, it seemed for once the penalties seemed to go in their favor. When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers over the weekend the team went from a 1-6 record to a 2-6 record. That would mean in order for the Lions to get a wild card into the playoffs, they would have to win every game left in the season, and Green Bay and the Chicago Bears would have to lose all their games for the rest of the season. All 3 of those things happening at the same time are not likely but a win is a win.
Wallaby Running Free in Michigan’s Monroe County
Picture this, you're outside raking leaves minding your own business when all of a sudden, you look up and see an unusual animal before your very own eyes. We're not talking about a bear, deer, skunk, or anything like that. Would you believe it's an actual wallaby?. There's been several...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
