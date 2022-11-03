In the Detroit Lion's win over the Green Bay Packers, it seemed for once the penalties seemed to go in their favor. When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers over the weekend the team went from a 1-6 record to a 2-6 record. That would mean in order for the Lions to get a wild card into the playoffs, they would have to win every game left in the season, and Green Bay and the Chicago Bears would have to lose all their games for the rest of the season. All 3 of those things happening at the same time are not likely but a win is a win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO