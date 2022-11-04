Read full article on original website
Warsaw Schools’ Tiger Ambassador Program Starts Strong
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has recently introduced a Tiger Ambassador Program. Each school principal reached out to invite a community member. The first meeting was held on Sept. 22. At that time, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert, shared the WCS mission and organizational structure, and invited guest presenters Mark Fick, director of transportation; Stacie Light, director of food services; Matt Binkerd, athletic director; and Michael Howk, assistant athletic director.
Kosciusko Voters Can Choose Between 20 Vote Centers
Here is a list of vote center locations in Kosciusko County for Tuesday’s election:. The 2022 election marks the first year Kosciusko County is using vote centers, which allow registered voters to cast ballots at any vote center in the county. The list of vote centers for Tuesday varies...
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE — Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
City Plans To Use $3.5M For Groundwater Improvement Projects
WARSAW – Seeing an opportunity that doesn’t come along often, the Warsaw Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading Monday authorizing the restructuring and re-issuance of its 2018 sewage works revenue bonds. Mayor Joe Thallemer introduced the ordinance by telling the Council the Redevelopment Commission also looked...
Commissioners Approve JDAI Grant Application Request
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Commissioners have OK’d a request to apply for a grant regarding alternative sentencing for youths. At their meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, the commissioners approved the request brought by Kosciusko County Juvenile Probation Officers Kara Shively and Dana Bailey on behalf of Kosciusko Superior Court 1 Judge Karin McGrath. The commissioners’ meeting was on Monday, as Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Election Results Begin Rolling In
WARSAW — Vote center staff were surprised at what they felt were higher turnouts than previous elections. However, Ann Torpy, county clerk, stated this was due to less poll workers than in 2020, so “it made it feel overwhelming.” Some vote centers ran out of parking spaces due to the turnout.
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
Whitko Archery Tournament Raises Money, Items For Food Pantries
SOUTH WHITLEY — The Whitko Archery Harvest Classic Tournament recently raised $480 and donated 470 food items for each food pantry in Pierceton and South Whitley. Eight school districts shot in each division, including one from Michigan. Participating districts included Churubusco, Central Noble, East Noble, Southern Wells, Jay County, Westview, Grand Ledge and Whitko.
Harold Gene Stotler — PENDING
Harold Gene Stotler, 84, Winamac, formerly of Monterey, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Pulaski Health Care Center, Winamac. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
Judith Ann Paseka
Judith Ann Paseka, 77, rural Albion, formerly of Warsaw, South Whitley and Columbia City, died at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Columbia City . She was born June 28, 1945. Surviving is her companion for over 30 years, John Brisentine, Albion; children Peter...
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
Thomas L. Oswalt — PENDING
Thomas L. Oswalt, 78, formerly of Syracuse, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Mason’s Health Care, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Warren Harlan — UPDATED
Warren Edward Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022, at home in Ridinger Lake. He was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1957, the son of Carl Harlan Sr. and Leona G. Runnels Harlan. He spent his formative years in the Mishawaka area and lived for many years in North Manchester and most recently at Ridinger Lake.
City Transfers Old Arnolt Property To Developer
WARSAW – The city’s direct involvement in eliminating one of the few big blighted spots within city limits comes to a close this week. That’s when the city of Warsaw completes the transfer of the old Arnolt property on Durbin Street, handing it over to the developers who recently began construction of a 60-unit affordable apartment complex.
Baltazar Morales Cruz — UPDATED
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in Mexico, he was the son of Agustin Hernandez Morales and Candelaria Cruz George. Being the hardworking man he was, Baltazar worked for many years in manufacturing. On July 26, 2014, he married Dolores Herrera Segura.
Timeline From The Past: 1977 Oakwood Park Fire, Optimist Club
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 10, 1986 — Warsaw’s Ryan Weihler and Manchester’s Eric Underwood ended their high school cross country careers in outstanding fashion here in Saturday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships.
