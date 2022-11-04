ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Check Out The Warmest And Coldest Cities In Beautiful Michigan

Michigan is a great place to live. Anytime of year you can be outdoors doing something fun. In the spring it's nice to see the life come back to our scenery. The summertime is hard to beat with so many things to do on the water, the trails and in our towns. Fall is beautiful, color change is something I look forward to every year. Here comes old man winter, with plenty to do on the slopes, ice fishing and festivals.
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful

A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110622

Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Tudor Dixon makes final push ahead of Election Day. Gov. Whitmer makes final push ahead of Election Day. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 110722. Storm Team...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
About 72K in Michigan still without power after Saturday night windstorm

About 72,000 Michigan residents remain without power Sunday after winds of up to 65 mph were recorded in the state Saturday. Consumers Energy reported 65,865 customers affected Sunday night. “Storms with wind gusts of nearly 65 mph like the one that swept through our state yesterday create many hazards,” Scott...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
