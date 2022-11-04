Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Check Out The Warmest And Coldest Cities In Beautiful Michigan
Michigan is a great place to live. Anytime of year you can be outdoors doing something fun. In the spring it's nice to see the life come back to our scenery. The summertime is hard to beat with so many things to do on the water, the trails and in our towns. Fall is beautiful, color change is something I look forward to every year. Here comes old man winter, with plenty to do on the slopes, ice fishing and festivals.
Nearly 100K remain without power across Michigan on day after damaging wind storms
An estimated 98,486 customers served by four different companies remained without electrical service across Michigan Sunday, Nov. 6, evening, the day after a damaging wind storm came through. The utility companies say crews are working to restore service to customers throughout the state. Consumers Energy said an estimated 80,000 outages...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful
A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110622
Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Tudor Dixon makes final push ahead of Election Day. Gov. Whitmer makes final push ahead of Election Day. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 110722. Storm Team...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Detroit News
About 72K in Michigan still without power after Saturday night windstorm
About 72,000 Michigan residents remain without power Sunday after winds of up to 65 mph were recorded in the state Saturday. Consumers Energy reported 65,865 customers affected Sunday night. “Storms with wind gusts of nearly 65 mph like the one that swept through our state yesterday create many hazards,” Scott...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Michigan could be pummeled with RSV, flu, COVID-19, health leaders warn
It’s been dubbed the “tripledemic,” the threat of three viral infections — influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and coronavirus — pummeling the state all at once. Both Michigan and national health leaders say they’re concerned that the triple whammy could converge upon us in the weeks ahead as new coronavirus variants gain ground,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds
Southeast Michigan was under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday with gusts topping 60 mph. 21,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️
Wind advisory expires, thousands left without power
Following strong winds across the area, Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power.
