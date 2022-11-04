Michigan is a great place to live. Anytime of year you can be outdoors doing something fun. In the spring it's nice to see the life come back to our scenery. The summertime is hard to beat with so many things to do on the water, the trails and in our towns. Fall is beautiful, color change is something I look forward to every year. Here comes old man winter, with plenty to do on the slopes, ice fishing and festivals.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO