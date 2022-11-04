You know how the saying goes, every person has a story, and every building has a soul. The soul comes from the hearts of the people who occupy it. When Ashley Ruiz stumbled across a vacant building sitting at 4101 Lyons Avenue, she had no idea that’s its “soul” was bred in the love of a couple whose roots run deep, and whose story (albeit unknown to many) transcends time.

