Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Houston Furniture Bank celebrates 30 years of ‘making empty houses homes’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oli Mohammed believes all Houston-area residents should have a place to sit, sleep and eat in their home. “Furniture is a critical steppingstone to improve living conditions and elevate an individual’s personal pride and dignity,” said Mohammed, founder of The Houston Furniture Bank.
fox26houston.com
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
bayoubeatnews.com
Woman on mission to preserve historic landmark in Fifth Ward community
You know how the saying goes, every person has a story, and every building has a soul. The soul comes from the hearts of the people who occupy it. When Ashley Ruiz stumbled across a vacant building sitting at 4101 Lyons Avenue, she had no idea that’s its “soul” was bred in the love of a couple whose roots run deep, and whose story (albeit unknown to many) transcends time.
bayoubeatnews.com
Dinner to Home: New program to provide Houston’s homeless with dinner in respectable atmospheres
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
KHOU
The effects of weight gain on your heart
KHOU
Why it's important to get your annual mammogram
HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
KHOU
Houston woman volunteers to take senior voters to the polls
She's not a U.S. citizen so she can't vote herself. Helping others cast their ballot is her way of taking part in the process and giving back to her community.
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
KHOU
Don't let vein disease stop you in your tracks
LIVE COVERAGE: Monitoring all Houston area and hot Texas race results
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
PLANetizen
‘Employment-First’ Program in Harris County Offers Work and Supportive Services
As R.A. Schuetz reports in the Houston Chronicle, a Harris County program connects unhoused people with work and services, paying $15 an hour to participants for labor on county properties as well as for time spent accessing resources and counseling. The Employ2Empower program fills a gap in the city’s efforts...
Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need
Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
inforney.com
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
cw39.com
Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
The long road to counting votes in Harris County
HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
hotelnewsresource.com
Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale
The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
