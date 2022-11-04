ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

Houston Furniture Bank celebrates 30 years of ‘making empty houses homes’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oli Mohammed believes all Houston-area residents should have a place to sit, sleep and eat in their home. “Furniture is a critical steppingstone to improve living conditions and elevate an individual’s personal pride and dignity,” said Mohammed, founder of The Houston Furniture Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Woman on mission to preserve historic landmark in Fifth Ward community

You know how the saying goes, every person has a story, and every building has a soul. The soul comes from the hearts of the people who occupy it. When Ashley Ruiz stumbled across a vacant building sitting at 4101 Lyons Avenue, she had no idea that’s its “soul” was bred in the love of a couple whose roots run deep, and whose story (albeit unknown to many) transcends time.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The effects of weight gain on your heart

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Plus, receive an extra month free with any customized program to get you through the holidays guilt-free.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Don't let vein disease stop you in your tracks

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need

Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order

(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The long road to counting votes in Harris County

HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale

The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

