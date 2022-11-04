ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Live Updates: Tracking Nicole in Tampa Bay

Use our Live Updates feed below to track posts from Spectrum Bay News 9 reporters in the field, our weather team, Bay area government agencies and more. And make sure to watch Spectrum Bay News 9 and use the Spectrum News app for updates as Nicole moves closer to Florida.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
WFLA

Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close. According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.
FLORIDA STATE

