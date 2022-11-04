Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Live Updates: Tracking Nicole in Tampa Bay
Use our Live Updates feed below to track posts from Spectrum Bay News 9 reporters in the field, our weather team, Bay area government agencies and more. And make sure to watch Spectrum Bay News 9 and use the Spectrum News app for updates as Nicole moves closer to Florida.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Everyday Eats
TripAdvisor found the most popular U.S. restaurants serving 'great food that won’t break the bank.'
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
As Powerball Fever Sweeps Nation, 24 Winning Tickets Worth Up To $1 Million Sold In Florida
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion! The Powerball jackpot has rolled 40 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating a staggering $97.1 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the option
Winning ticket for record $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold; $2M and $1M tickets sold in Florida
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California, according to lottery officials.
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
How to check the status of your mail-in ballot in Tampa Bay
Voters who requested ballots by mail for the 2022 midterm election have received them, and many have made their decisions and mailed them back to their county's Supervisor of Elections office for their votes to be counted.
Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
wlrn.org
As Florida debuts its 'Communist Victims Day', some ask: What about victims of right-wing despots?
Monday is the first “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida’s public schools, according to a new law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — but many Floridians, especially some Latinos, wonder why it doesn’t include victims of right-wing dictatorships that have been more numerous in Latin America's history.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
DeSantis vs Crist: Real-time Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close. According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.
fox35orlando.com
Timeline: When Subtropical Storm Nicole in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Monday morning and is expected to approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch,...
