TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Murdered Partner With Axe Googled ‘What Part of Body to Go For,’ Court Told

A woman who murdered her partner with an axe made multiple Google searches about killing ahead of the deadly attack, a court in Australia heard. The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Friday after pleading guilty to chopping her partner to death as he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020. The man, who had three previous convictions for violence against his killer, died from multiple chop wounds to his head. Before carrying out the murder, the woman had searched for “Killing someone with axe what part of body to go for,” and “Can you kill someone with hot boiling water?” the court heard. She also looked up “Is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife?” and “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe?” On the evening of the fatal assault, the woman called a taxi to take her to a hardware store and asked the driver to wait outside while she purchased the murder weapon. Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
The Independent

Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
