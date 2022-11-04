ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

USS Constellation Moves to Drydock for Rest of 2022

It’s a sight not often seen in the Baltimore Harbor: The USS Constellation, headed down the Patapsco River to Sparrows Point. Sure, the Constellation is an iconic Inner Harbor landmark, but the 1854 Navy sailing warship stays predictably at its dock on Baltimore’s Pier 1, where a new Constellation education center just recently opened.
BALTIMORE, MD
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park

Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Annapolis, MD
