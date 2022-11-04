Emergency crews on the upper Bay will soon be able to respond to those tricky shallow-water rescues more easily and safely. The all-volunteer Susquehanna Hose Company (SHCo) in Havre de Grace just announced they’re getting a state-of-the-art airboat. It will be the department’s first vessel of this kind and the only airboat in service in the area.

