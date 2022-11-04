Read full article on original website
Volunteer Fire Dept. Gets State-of-the-Art Airboat for Susquehanna Flats Rescues
Emergency crews on the upper Bay will soon be able to respond to those tricky shallow-water rescues more easily and safely. The all-volunteer Susquehanna Hose Company (SHCo) in Havre de Grace just announced they’re getting a state-of-the-art airboat. It will be the department’s first vessel of this kind and the only airboat in service in the area.
USS Constellation Moves to Drydock for Rest of 2022
It’s a sight not often seen in the Baltimore Harbor: The USS Constellation, headed down the Patapsco River to Sparrows Point. Sure, the Constellation is an iconic Inner Harbor landmark, but the 1854 Navy sailing warship stays predictably at its dock on Baltimore’s Pier 1, where a new Constellation education center just recently opened.
Conowingo Dam Owner Donates 300 Acres Along Susquehanna River to Expand State Park
Constellation Energy, the company that owns and operates the Conowingo Dam, will donate 300 acres of land near the dam to the state of Maryland. The donation announced this week will “expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” says Chesapeake Conservancy president and CEO Joel Dunn. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
VIDEO: Baltimore Kids Get in on Fishing Tournament Action
Coastal Conservation Association’s Chesapeake Fishing Open is all about catching big fish and ridding the Bay of a few unwelcome invasives (think snakeheads and blue catfish). But this year’s tournament is also about teaching the next generation. In Baltimore City’s Middle Branch, volunteers mentor kids in a Family &...
