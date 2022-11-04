Read full article on original website
Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along the east coast of Florida, knocking out power to thousands, pushing buildings near collapse and flooding the coast as the first hurricane to hit the US in November in nearly 40 years.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: 'Plastic Man' in Senegal on mission against trash
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water
MACAPA, Brazil (AP) — Where the mother of all rivers meets the Atlantic Ocean in coastal Brazil, it's not a single channel, instead it braids around 230 kilometers (142 miles) of islands including the Bailique Archipelago. A native of the mouth of the Amazon, Elielson Elinho, 31, knows that...
Brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact is shifting toward North Carolina’s mountains
The core of Nicole will cross the North Carolina mountains.
