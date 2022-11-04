ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: 'Plastic Man' in Senegal on mission against trash

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water

MACAPA, Brazil (AP) — Where the mother of all rivers meets the Atlantic Ocean in coastal Brazil, it's not a single channel, instead it braids around 230 kilometers (142 miles) of islands including the Bailique Archipelago. A native of the mouth of the Amazon, Elielson Elinho, 31, knows that...

