Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
papercitymag.com
Dallas Embraces the Spirit of Taos for a Transformative Cause
Emcee Jenny Anchondo with co-chairs Ashley White and Shannon Hanberry (Photo by Nate Rehlander) The glorious Taos, New Mexico is dear to the heart of many travel-loving Texans. Just a road trip away, the otherworldly town is a true escape. With its defining style in mind, the Friends of Wilkinson Center, an auxiliary group that supports the organization’s mission to provide pathways of self-sufficiency with respect, hosted its ninth annual Spirit of Taos event on Friday, October 14. With Southwestern attire, a mariachi welcome, and post-dinner dancing soundtracked by the lively Jimmy Stadler Band, the annual event is one of Dallas’ most laid-back, lovely fundraisers.
Our Accidental Visit To The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, TX
There are many reasons why people travel. Some want to see well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon or the Eiffel Tower. But others travel to visit friends and family. We’ve done both and think it’s worthwhile to split your travels between the two. Our trip to Dallas was...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
Dallas' director of aviation to retire this week
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He's overseen Love Field Airport through some turbulent times.Dallas' Director of Aviation Mark Duebner will retire this week, and he shared with CBS 11 the successes and challenges of his tenure."We would like to believe, and I would like to believe, that Love Field really is a community airport," he said.It's a community and an airport that have seen tremendous growth since Duebner took over as director of aviation in 2011."It really has been an amazing transformation," he said.He said he knew the full repeal of the Wright Amendment would be a game changer. That allowed airlines...
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals
Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
Texas Honky-Tonker Charley Crockett’s Journey from the Street Corner to the Marquee Lights
Charley Crockett was born in San Benito, hometown of Freddy Fender, and came of age in Dallas, raised by a single mother “struggling to get by.” He started performing as a teenager on the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter while spending the summer with an uncle who was a gambler and hustler. Later, he struck out on his own, hoboing across the country and busking on street corners from New Orleans to New York to Paris.
This West Texas Area Called ‘Most Beautiful Place in Texas’
There is an area of West Texas that was called the "most beautiful place in Texas," but it was not in Big Bend National Park. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the magazine "Travel and Leisure" listed "the most beautiful place" in all 50 states, so where was it in West Texas? The Guadalupe Mountains.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
Is it just me or are there a lot of Porsches in Dallas?
I recently moved here from Florida and I see a lot of Porsches on the road. Is it a Dallas thing where everyone goes for a Porsche as soon as they have “made it”. 😀 I love Porsches, by the way. I see a bunch of them in uptown or Highland park mostly.
Thrillist
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
Up your flavor palette with this artisan chocolate made right here in North Texas
So many of us love chocolate, but how many of us look at chocolate like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey? If you want to take your love of chocolate to the next level, come take a trip to The Touring Chocolatier.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town
My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
Comments / 0