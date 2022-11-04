ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Opa! Corpus Christi Greek Festival is back in full swing this weekend

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuzeL_0iz0b6hr00

A Corpus Christi tradition is back in full swing this year after two years of drive thru only.

The 59th annual Greek Festival is back at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church downtown under the big tent. There will be plenty of food and drinks so go hungry!

Food like gyros, pastitsio, skewered chicken, tiropita, spanakopita, and dolmathes will be available. But don't forget about the wonderful pastries. Baklava, kourambiedes, koulouria twists and more are up for sale, so don't miss out!

"We're going to have the live band, the stage, the kids doing the Greek dancing, the full menu of food, giant tent. Corpus Christi's biggest pachanga, basically," Bill Chriss, a Greek Fest volunteer said.

"It's a big fundraiser for the church. If we didn't have the local community supporting us by coming out and eating with us and drinking with us, we wouldn't have enough money to keep going. It's really important for us," he said.

Where:
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
502 S. Chaparral St.

When:
Friday, Nov 4th
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 5th
12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 6th
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a look at the events brochure to see what's available.

Comments / 0

 

