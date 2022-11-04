ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to Standard Time.

It will shift sunrise and sunset an hour earlier -- and usher in four-plus months of darker winter evenings.

It comes as lawmakers debate whether the long-standing tradition should be eliminated .

This is a great time of year to change the batteries in your smoke alarm , the National Fire Protection Association says.

Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Gizmodo

One Benefit of Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Fewer Cars Hitting Deer

The biannual changing of the clocks is once again looming in the United States, with Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, November 6. Research out this week may throw fuel onto the long-running debate over whether to end the practice and how exactly it should be done. By analyzing millions of hours of traffic data, the study estimates that establishing permanent Daylight Saving Time would prevent more than 35,000 deer deaths and thousands of human injuries from animal-car collisions every year.
AL.com

Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids

Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
morningbrew.com

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, renewing debate over the changing of the clocks

When you wake up tomorrow morning, you’ll be well rested and smacked with a pocketful of sunshine: In 48 states and DC, daylight saving time is ending overnight Sunday, which means a 25-hour day tomorrow and, going forward, darker evenings and sun-splashed mornings. When our clocks change every six...
AOL Corp

Making daylight saving permanent could save more than 30,000 deer every year, study suggests

A new study suggests that making daylight saving permanent would reduce the number of deer-vehicle collisions, potentially saving thousands of deer and dozens of human lives. The study, published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology estimated that up to 36,550 deer deaths, 33 human deaths and 2,054 human injuries could be prevented annually by halting the switch from daylight saving to standard time in the autumn. Permanent daylight saving time would allow for more light during peak traffic hours.
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Daylight saving effect: Average person needs almost 3 days to adjust after changing the clock

NEW YORK — It might serve as a convenient scapegoat for disrupted sleep and missed appointments, but three in five Americans don’t actually mind daylight saving time all that much. Changing the clocks twice a year, though? That’s another story entirely. According to a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, three in five feel positively about daylight saving time as a general concept – but also still think the practice of moving clocks an hour forward and back should be abolished.
