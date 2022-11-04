Get ready! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Digital Brief: Friday, Nov. 4 (A.M.) 02:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to Standard Time.

It will shift sunrise and sunset an hour earlier -- and usher in four-plus months of darker winter evenings.

It comes as lawmakers debate whether the long-standing tradition should be eliminated .

This is a great time of year to change the batteries in your smoke alarm , the National Fire Protection Association says.