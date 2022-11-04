To know where to vote, check your voter registration for your polling location. Unlike early voting, that’s where you must go to vote on election day. Voters don’t need to show ID to vote this year, and if you’re in line by 7:30 in the evening, you can still cast your vote. Voters who were formerly incarcerated are also now eligible to vote, even if they’re still on probation or parole.

1 DAY AGO