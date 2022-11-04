ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Common Council passes 2023 budget 9-2

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MBrM_0iz0av5g00

The Milwaukee Common Council passed Mayor Cavalier Johnson's 2023 budget 9-2 Friday morning. It now heads to the mayor's desk for his signature or veto.

Aldermen Russell W. Stamper, II and Khalif J. Rainey voted against the budget, according to voting records.

Ald. Nikiya Dodd, who is reportedly resigning from the position at the end of the month , was spotted at City Hall and ensured the budget passed. That still meant four aldermanic seats were - literally - empty on Friday. Voters have yet to fill those seats after a series of resignations and one firing rocked the Common Council.

The budget came out to be about $1.72 billion, a city spokesperson said in a statement after the vote.

The Common Council passed 26 amendments to the proposed budget, according to their statement. The tax rate in 2023 will be $9.16, a buck less than in 2022. The levy total will be $311,328,570 which is a 2% increase from the year before, the city said.

Mayor Johnson has until Tuesday, Nov. 15 to sign the budget or issue any vetoes.

Read the budget in full here.

What's in the Milwaukee 2023 budget?

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the budget in September, and during that announcement, he underlined the city's fiscal constraints. In fact, he went as far as to say that the city is hamstrung and now forced to cut services.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers.

The mayor's total budget proposal is $1.7 billion and includes a 3-percent increase in the tax levy. A typical homeowner will pay about $48 more in taxes and fees.

TMJ4
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

But the big message from the mayor was that costs are climbing and revenue is flat. Because of that, he's proposed a 1-percent staffing reduction to the police department, which comes out to 17 positions. The mayor says that will be covered by attrition, but he can't say that will be the case in the future. The fire department is also earmarked for staffing cuts.

As for how to address Milwaukee's fiscal problem the mayor says his attention is focused on Madison; he's actually heading there Tuesday to again speak with lawmakers. Mayor Johnson says legislators have the power to unlock additional revenue options for our city. Currently, Milwaukee does not have access to a hotel tax, an income tax or a sales tax. He's optimistic action could be taken in the upcoming legislative session.

"Our partners in the legislature realize that we have a fundamental problem. It's going to get really bad - it already is bad - it's going to get worse if they don't come up with a solution to help us solve the problem," Johnson previously said to the Common Council.

The mayor's 2023 budget plan involves using ARPA money to avoid what he calls draconian cuts. But it's not a long-term solution.

And the mayor says Milwaukee is not alone. He's talked to leaders of other communities in Wisconsin who are looking at drastic cuts in services, even going as far as considering turning off every other streetlight to save money.

Cuts could come to the city's libraries, including 17 fewer positions possibly.

Under the mayor's proposal four branches would limit hours, as well as, use of computes and community rooms while working with less staff. Programming would be eliminated at those sites.

However, those impacted branches will be near other branches that are adding staff to do outreach.

"Some people don't have access. They can't come. they can't go to a different location this is the only location they had," said Myles Horton, who uses the library regularly.

"At the same time, you will see more pop-up libraries bringing resources, services, and wi-fi to targeted communities and events. Online and virtual resources will see a revamp and expansion," Mayor Johnson said.

"My biggest hope is that it's it gives us a benefit. A lot of times you know we're promised benefits that or we're promise we're gonna get these resources which we don't always see all the time," said Jaycelan Stewart, another regular visitor to the library.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — In what remains a virtual dead heat for the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels will be in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening joining supporters at his campaign headquarters at the Italian Community Center. His campaign staff told Local 5 that hundreds of supporters are expected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Latinos get out the vote in Wisconsin

By Diego Ramos Bechara, special to News 3 Now MILWAUKEE — “El Voto Latino Decidirá,” the Latino vote will decide. This chant echoed across Milwaukee’s south side. “We want people who’ll support us, won’t discriminate against us, and we want to cause change,” said Samanta Cardona, a voter from Milwaukee who moved from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Historic West Mitchell Street,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

On the Chopping Block: How Quality-of-Life Issues Dominate Mayor’s 2023 Budget Proposal

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal

MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy