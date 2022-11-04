ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si2bC_0iz0arYm00

Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana , off Sandario Road near I-10.

The Dutch Bros Coffee location is under construction off Sandario near the I-10 frontage road.

The Starbuck's location will be built into an existing building on North Sandario Road.

Both coffee shops are slated to open in early 2023.

Map: Town of Marana

——-
Denelle Confair is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs

Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck

The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: First-timer takes the plunge at All Souls

I have a confession: I’m a Tucson native, a Hispanic and I’ve never been to the All Souls Procession. For the first time, I am going to walk on Sunday, Nov. 6, among the crowds of mourners to see what I have been missing. It’s not that I...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gobble gobble: Where to order Thanksgiving meals in Tucson

For some people, the point of Thanksgiving is to gather in the kitchen around the hearth. It’s the only time of year all your appliances are on and warming the house at once: ovens, toasters, microwaves, and every burner on our stoves. All hands are on deck. For others,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy