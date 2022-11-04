Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana

Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana , off Sandario Road near I-10.

The Dutch Bros Coffee location is under construction off Sandario near the I-10 frontage road.

The Starbuck's location will be built into an existing building on North Sandario Road.

Both coffee shops are slated to open in early 2023.

Map: Town of Marana

