Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail, Xpeng AeroHT Flies, And Tesla Says No To Aftermarket Tow Hitches: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Tesla user in the UK has found out that his Model X can no longer activate “Tow Mode” because the tow hitch he fitted isn’t sold by Tesla. Scott Helme says that his tow bar was installed by a “reputable company,” but that doesn’t matter to Tesla, with the carmaker saying that activating tow mode would be a liability for them. Making matters worse, Tesla’s own tow-hitch is out of stock, and the company is unsure when it will return. We’ve reached out to Tesla regarding this incident and will update this story if we hear back.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
topgear.com
This modified Ford F-150 Lightning might just be the perfect roadtrip EV
Tjin Edition’s SEMA build comes complete with solar charging, a roof tent and… Recaro seats. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Roadtripping in an EV can still be a little bit of a chore sometimes. It’s almost never the fault of the cars, but the infrastructure often just isn’t up to the task. This might make things a little easier though – it’s Tjin Edition’s take on a Ford F-150 Lightning.
'Elon Musk Wanted to Buy My ElonJet Twitter Account—I've Named My Price'
In November, 2021, I received a private message from Elon Musk on Twitter, asking me to take down my Twitter account. The account, ElonJet, tracks the whereabouts of Musk's private jet. It currently has almost 500k followers. Musk offered me $5k to take it down, but for the amount of...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
Mercedes-Benz Ditches Robotaxis To Focus On Level 3 Self-Driving Cars
Mercedes-Benz says it won't be pushing into the autonomous taxi segment. This news follows days after Ford and Volkswagen binned their robotaxi business, Argo AI. According to Markus Schafer, Merc's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the brand is focused on Level 3 autonomous driving, as found in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Schafer...
Tesla Tutorial Explains Model 3 And Model Y Tech In New YouTube Video Series
Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been around for quite some time now but, thanks to incredibly strong sales across the globe, more and more people are getting behind the wheel of the company's smaller models. In order to support this ever-growing client base, the automaker has released several informative videos on its YouTube channel, with each one explaining how key technologies work.
Gear Patrol
Toyota Will Build Trailhunter Factory Overlanding Trucks and SUVs
Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory. Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra...
Wolfspeed Helps Jaguar Land Rover To Fight The Next Car Chip Shortage
Jaguar Land Rover, like so many others, was almost wholly defenseless when semiconductors began to dry up due to shifts in consumer demands, the pandemic, and many factors we won't get into here. However, "fool me once," as they say, and Jaguar Land Rover seems to ascribe to that turn...
2023 BMW i7
Bavarian Motor Works. For years this name meant an internal combustion engine under the hood, but with the EV era looming, it will soon stand for electric motors. The seventh-generation 2023 BMW 7 Series arrives with the most significant change in the flagship's history, the introduction of the closely-related, all-electric 2023 BMW i7. BMW expects around 30-40% of 7 Series sales to be all-electric, so it's crucial that the i7 lives up to 7's high standards.
Exquisite BMW 507 Roadster Selling For Over $2.3 Million
Don't you sometimes wish you could go back in time? If it were possible, today's BMW Z4 would eventually be replaced by the Chris Bangle-designed version, and that would make way for the gorgeous BMW Z8. The Z8 would ultimately inspire what is arguably BMW's most elegant and beautiful car ever, namely the 507.
Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS
Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Audi Introduces Refreshed e-tron SUV As New Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
CarBuzz.com
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0