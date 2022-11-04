ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

By AP Newsroom
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case.

“Obtaining a complete picture of the facts and circumstances of the investigation is essential prior to determining the next step in this process,” Hilson said. “Given the complexities of this investigation, the time it takes to obtain and evaluate certain pieces of evidence is beyond our control.”

In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Matthew DePerno , her opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. Hilson, a Democrat, was assigned to handle the case in early September.

Allegations made public in August named DePerno as one of the “prime instigators” of a plan to get improper access to voting machines and use them to dispute the 2020 presidential outcome.

According to documents released by Nessel’s office, five vote tabulators were taken from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan, and Barry County in western Michigan. Investigators found others in the group broke into the tabulators and performed “tests” on the equipment.

“It was determined during the investigation that DePerno was present at a hotel room during such ‘testing,’” a petition to the prosecutors’ council said.

Obtaining undue possession of a voting machine used in an election is a felony punishable by five years in prison.

DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney, has accused Nessel of “weaponizing her office using your tax dollars to harass and persecute her political opponents.”

fox2detroit.com

Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities

(FOX 2) - Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Seven races to watch on what could be a long Election Day in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Church advocacy on Proposal 3 is legal, experts say

While voters might be surprised to see lawn signs for and against Proposal 3 outside churches across the state, experts say they are completely legal. Proposal 3 seeks to amend the state Constitution to ensure Michiganders’ right to make and carry out decisions relating to pregnancy, including abortion, birth control, prenatal care and childbirth.  The […] The post Church advocacy on Proposal 3 is legal, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

