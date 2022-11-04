Read full article on original website
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 08:24 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for a 2 vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. One driver was transported with moderate injuries. The motorcycle was towed from the scene due to moderate damage. The other vehicle suffered minor damage.
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Two Bethanians charged with burglary
Bethany, MO: Two Bethany men have been implicated in a burglary that occurred recently in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Brady Harville, 38, and Tayton Reed Berendes, 21, allegedly entered a building for the purpose of committing theft. They also allegedly were in possession of burglary tools.
Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest
Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report since Mid October includes several incidents and arrests. October 15th, a Mooresville resident reported burglary and theft of medication from their home. Investigation continues. October 18th, a Mooresville resident reported the theft of a .22 caliber rifle from the home. October 20 at...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center asking residents to assist with creating red scarves
In preparation for National Heart Month, February 2023, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking area residents to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout both hospitals.
Lathrop Man Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries and some legal issues after a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of Plattsburg. The Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lathrop resident Terrik D. Kelley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu on Route Y about one mile north of Plattsburg at 3:55 P.M. Monday when the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then hit an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing north.
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe woman was booked into the Harrison County Jail following her arrest for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders. Thirty-year-old Shelbi Lynn Shira was booked Tuesday afternoon following her arrest by Livingston County Deputies.
No Injuries In Hotel Fire
A fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Business 36 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in about 10:30 am and the fire crew arrived in six minutes to find the guests were out of the building. The fire was in a third-floor room and the report states maintenance had attempted to put out the fire, but backed out and closed the door. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.
