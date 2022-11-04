Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'I never thought it would be Paul': Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "very scared" when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police. Pelosi said in her first sit-down interview since the attack that she had...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court won't hear case of military widow who alleges her husband died of toxins exposure at Camp Lejeune
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought by a military widow who wants to sue the government because she says her husband's death was the result of exposure to toxic and contaminated water at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base. Carol Clendening says her husband, Gary,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice -- a dissent
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice, said she would have sided with an inmate who argued that Ohio suppressed evidence that might have helped him at trial. The full court declined to take up appeal brought by Davel Chinn, who shot and killed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Klobuchar pushes back against Newsom's claim that Democrats are 'getting crushed on narrative' by Republicans
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday pushed back on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's argument that their party is "getting crushed on narrative" by Republicans and right-wing media outlets. "You know what? He's out there in California right now, and I am out here and been all over Ohio with Tim...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state. In a letter to DOJ dated Monday, Florida state elections officials argued that federal officials are not included on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph
Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign
On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prosecutors use Oath Keepers leader's own words against him in heated cross-examination
In a tense, head-to-head exchange with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, prosecutors used Rhodes' own words from texts, speeches and interviews to suggest to the jury that the militia leader misled them when he testified he was unaware of other members' activities on January 6, 2021, and was appalled by the violence that day.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms
Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald Trump's media company has soared in...
Comments / 0