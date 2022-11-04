Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)

