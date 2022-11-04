ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout

Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges

MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress

As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign

On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6

The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms

Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald Trump's media company has soared in...

