US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit by China's Covid curbs

Apple has said that shipments of its latest lineup of iPhones will be "temporarily impacted" by Covid restrictions in China. In a statement on Sunday, the company said that its assembly facility located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," due to Covid curbs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy

Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. But don't let the jobs boom lull you into a false sense of employment security. Job cuts and pauses on hiring are beginning to flow across the tech sector, which boasts some of the most valuable companies in the world. That's bad news for the economy as a whole.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise

One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter

The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says

While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street's most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months. While that is double the normal risk of a recession, it is far below the 63% average in a recent forecaster survey by The Wall Street Journal.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taiwan's virtual beauty brand struggles on Wall Street debut

Taiwan's latest entrant to Wall Street has had a rough ride since it went public a week ago. Shares of Perfect Corp., a software company that allows users to virtually try on makeup or jewelry from brands such as Estée Lauder, LVMH and Shiseido, have fallen more than 40% from their listing price since they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange a week ago.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack

A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they "are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death." "The timing of the...

