US and Russia agree to hold talks on nuclear treaty for first time since Ukraine war began
The US and Russia have agreed to hold talks on the single existing nuclear treaty between the two countries in the near future, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. The New START treaty limits all deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons by Russia and the US. The treaty -- the...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit by China's Covid curbs
Apple has said that shipments of its latest lineup of iPhones will be "temporarily impacted" by Covid restrictions in China. In a statement on Sunday, the company said that its assembly facility located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," due to Covid curbs.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. But don't let the jobs boom lull you into a false sense of employment security. Job cuts and pauses on hiring are beginning to flow across the tech sector, which boasts some of the most valuable companies in the world. That's bad news for the economy as a whole.
Top US cyber official says state officials are 'pleased' with government support to secure the election, some election administrators say otherwise
One of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said state election workers in Wisconsin and Michigan have told her they're "pleased" with the federal government's support leading up the 2022 midterm elections, while some state officials say they're not getting enough. Jen Easterly, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter
The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state. In a letter to DOJ dated Monday, Florida state elections officials argued that federal officials are not included on the...
A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says
While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street's most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months. While that is double the normal risk of a recession, it is far below the 63% average in a recent forecaster survey by The Wall Street Journal.
Taiwan's virtual beauty brand struggles on Wall Street debut
Taiwan's latest entrant to Wall Street has had a rough ride since it went public a week ago. Shares of Perfect Corp., a software company that allows users to virtually try on makeup or jewelry from brands such as Estée Lauder, LVMH and Shiseido, have fallen more than 40% from their listing price since they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange a week ago.
US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack
A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they "are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death." "The timing of the...
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
Hacker publishes Australian health insurer's customer data
Client data of Australia's largest health insurance company has been published by an extortionist following through on a threat to do so
Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after suffering heavy losses; Zelenskyy cracks open a door to peace talks: Ukraine live updates
Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths. Updates.
