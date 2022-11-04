ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

One person dead due to apartment fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire(ESF) responded to an apartment fire on Sunday, November 6, around 7:29 p.m. Officials say one apartment was involved with the fire, nearby units were safely evacuated. According to ESF's news release, fire crews were quickly on the scene and had...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Caris Pharmacy opens second location in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Lane County offers election results online on Election Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Elections Office said in a press release Monday that election results will be made available to the public starting at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Elections results can been seen here: www.LaneCountyOR.gov/ElectionResults. According to the Lane County Elections Office,...
KVAL

Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election

EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon22 and Worlds win sports tourism awards; economic impact more than $50 million

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. Oregon22 and the World Athletics Championships received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Festival of Bands returns to Autzen Stadium for first time since 2019

EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball beats Washington State

Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football

BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks’ freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State women's basketball ekes out win against Hawaii

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After an NIT appearance last season, Oregon State women’s basketball enters this season hoping to make the bigger dance. The Beavers opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, with Noelle Mannen making the decisive free throw in the final second. Freshman Lily Hansford...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team

EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy