I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
One person dead due to apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire(ESF) responded to an apartment fire on Sunday, November 6, around 7:29 p.m. Officials say one apartment was involved with the fire, nearby units were safely evacuated. According to ESF's news release, fire crews were quickly on the scene and had...
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
Caris Pharmacy opens second location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
Lane County offers election results online on Election Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Elections Office said in a press release Monday that election results will be made available to the public starting at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Elections results can been seen here: www.LaneCountyOR.gov/ElectionResults. According to the Lane County Elections Office,...
Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
'If it's 8:00, it's too late': Lane County Elections urges voters to get ballots in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Election officials are working diligently to ensure your voice is heard. We had the chance this morning to visit the Lane County Elections offices to get an update on the process underway. 66,000 ballots are expected to be received today alone, as voters head to...
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
Oregon22 and Worlds win sports tourism awards; economic impact more than $50 million
EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. Oregon22 and the World Athletics Championships received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
Oregon volleyball goes for a sweep of Washington schools
EUGENE, Ore. — Another Ducks team dominated over the weekend. Oregon volleyball took down No. 19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?
Festival of Bands returns to Autzen Stadium for first time since 2019
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
Oregon volleyball beats Washington State
Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
Saving Grace holds no-fee adoption event for cats; issues 'urgent plea' for foster homes
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving the adoption fee for currently available cats through Saturday, November 11 in anticipation of taking on 80 cats from one location in the coming weeks. All cats and kittens up for adoption during the fee waived adoption event will...
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
Oregon women's basketball hits triple digits in season-opening victory
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team began its season with a 43-point victory over Northwestern in the season opener. Final score: 100-57. The Ducks’ freshmen made their presence known early on. Grace VanSlooten had a game high 20 points in her debut. Oregon started the...
Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
Oregon State women's basketball ekes out win against Hawaii
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After an NIT appearance last season, Oregon State women’s basketball enters this season hoping to make the bigger dance. The Beavers opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, with Noelle Mannen making the decisive free throw in the final second. Freshman Lily Hansford...
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team
EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
