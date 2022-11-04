ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstonfoodfinder.com

Houston’s Best Wine Battle is Back for 2022 in a New Location

Iron Sommelier, Houston’s biggest competition among top local wine professionals, returns on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. As always, it’s the biggest sommelier competition in town, bringing together top industry names to raise money for The Periwinkle Foundation, a non-profit that assists kids battling serious illnesses and their families. As in past years, the Wine Chair is Sean Beck, most recently the beverage director of H Town Restaurant Group, and the Sommelier Chair is John Clutterbuck.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Co-Owner of Popular Heights Thai Eatery to Open Upscale Restaurant in River Oaks

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, co-owner of Kin Dee in the Heights, has announced that she is opening a new, upscale Thai restaurant called MaKiin (pronounced Ma-kin) in Spring 2023. It will be on the ground level of luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks at 2651 Kipling, joining an array of developing restaurants along the Kirby corridor, including Seven, First Watch and Duo.
hotelnewsresource.com

Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale

The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
365thingsinhouston.com

Honor service members at 2022 Veterans Day events around Greater Houston

Salute those who have served at events around Houston during Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, 2022, and beyond. Celebrate the hard work, service and dedication of veterans and active military with parades, ceremonies and events around Houston that honor members of the armed forces. Veterans Day 2022 Events around...
ricethresher.org

Second annual I Love the Nickel Block Party unites Fifth Ward community

Last Saturday, the I Love the Nickel Block Party brought together members of the Fifth Ward community, intertwining the buried stories of Louis White Grocery Store and its owner, civil rights activist Elnora White. Urban Engaged HTX, a new nonprofit established by Ashley Ruiz, hosted the block party. Urban Engaged is a fully Latina-owned urban property development company, which aims to uplift the Fifth Ward community through outreach, restorations and social events.
Click2Houston.com

Ways 2 Save: 4 rules for saving the most money at liquidation stores

HOUSTON – We know you are paying more for just about everything these days. As we get into the holiday shopping season, we are looking for ways to help you save money on items like toys, bikes, home goods and more. There are different types of liquidation stores all over the Houston area and if you go by a few rules, you might be able to save even more.
fox26houston.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer. A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night. The ticket was purchased...
travellens.co

15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi

Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
theeastcountygazette.com

Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: November 7 to 13, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13, 2022. This week, legends of soul and R&B grace stages across the city, while indie icons, hometown rappers and more perform headline shows in Houston. Want to dig...
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler

7-year-old Mara is your typical Rottie, calm and confident. Mara came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty survivor in August. She was severely underweight at the time and veterinarians were able to nurse her back to health. Mara loves her treats, knows tricks such as sit, stay, kneel, and...
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
