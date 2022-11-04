Supreme Court Decision Invalidates 'Hundreds' Of Berks County Ballots: Officials

Hundreds of mail-in and absentee ballots cast in Berks County will be canceled for having an incorrect date, per a state Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tiffany Tertipes

Scores of ballots cast in Berks County for the 2022 elections will not count, following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, officials have announced.

The high court ruled on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that mail-in ballots that are undated or show an incorrect date cannot be counted in the 2022 elections, Reuters reported.

Now, the Berks County Office of Election Services says it is "segregating" the improperly marked ballots from the rest — a process that could invalidate as many as 600 votes, WFMZ reports.

Per the court's ruling, the ballots will be "canceled" and not counted in the final election tally but will be preserved and kept on file in case a higher court rules they should be counted, according to Reuters.

Officials in Berks said voters who gave an email address when they registered will be notified if their ballot has been canceled. Voters can also check the status of their ballot on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website, they added.

If your mail-in or absentee ballot is canceled, visit the Office of Election Services at 633 Court Street in Reading by Election Day to correct the issue, or vote by provisional ballot at your regular polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officials said.

