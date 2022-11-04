Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said. The remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and some unidentified bone pieces, Coahoma County, Mississippi, Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith told CNN.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South
The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Lamar County
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center. On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Uprooted plants mixed with debris, fences were damaged, and there was even a report of a washing machine tossed high into a tree. Both state and local partners are helping with storm response in Lamar County and Lamar County...
Historically low water levels in the Mississippi reveal shipwreck from 1915
A prolonged drought has exposed new shoreline views of the major river, including remains of an old ferry that once traversed the waters. Patrick Ford was walking along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month when he spotted what appeared to be the remains of an old shipwreck resting along the banks.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
AccuWeather forecasters warn that widespread severe weather threat to eye central US
A massive storm poised to unleash areas of heavy snow in the western United States and Canada Prairies will also trigger the potential for widespread severe weather across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley late this week and into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "Several rounds of severe thunderstorms...
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
Invasive Foreign Bug Breaking Into Homes All Across Louisiana
This invasive species is quickly taking over in Louisiana. But its actually not just Louisiana, this insect is overrunning the entire United States. But in Louisiana, they're making their way inside our homes right now, as over night temps start to drop. They're scientifically known as Halyomorpha halys, but commonly...
Hurricane Roslyn to Cause Heavy Rains in Texas, Southern States: What to Know
Although Hurricane Roslyn will no longer be a trackable entity soon, remnants of the storm will be moving from the Pacific to slam Texas and other southern states with heavy rain and other severe weather this upcoming week. According to Fox Weather, Hurricane Roslyn’s first rains will kick off on...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast
Comments / 2