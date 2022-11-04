Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Coroner IDs person hit, killed by car on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Florence County Monday night. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on West Palmetto Street near Cashua Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the pedestrian was walking...
Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials. The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday night, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident, according to Florence...
wpde.com
Person struck by vehicle, killed on Sandy Bluff Rd. identified as Tabor City woman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The wreck took place around 8:40 p.m., in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tidwell said a 2006...
wpde.com
1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
wpde.com
Woman identified after being hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed on Highway 501 on Sunday. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Dorsha Denise Sherman of Conway died from multiple traumatic injuries. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid an area of N. Kings Highway as Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear a crash Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded just before 6 p.m. to the crash involving a vehicle driving into a building in the area of 9814 N. Kings Highway.
wpde.com
Multiple crashes reported along Highway 90 closing portions of Horry Co. roadway
SCDPS is reporting multiple crashes along Highway 90 at this hour including two that have the roadway closed near the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. According to online records, two crashes are blocking 90 near the landfill and further East near Hickory Hill Circle. Drivers should avoid Highway 90 between...
1 dead after pickup truck overturns in Georgetown County, highway patrol says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died early Saturday morning after a crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the area of County Line Road and Dorien Drive, SCHP said. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on County Line […]
1 displaced following house fire near Aynor, fire rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a working house fire early Sunday morning in the Aynor area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Green Sea Road, HCFR said. The fire was contained in a storage room that caused smoke to […]
wpde.com
Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County
At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway
A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
wpde.com
Balloons released in memory of Lake City student killed walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 100 students, staff members and people in the community gathered Monday afternoon around the track at Lake City High School to remember their fellow student, 15-year-old Jaquan Cortez. Jaquan was struck and killed last Wednesday by a 2006 Chevy truck around 6...
wpde.com
Missing 58-year-old woman out of Myrtle Beach found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman was found safe Sunday evening. Devon DeMaria, 58, had gone missing around noon near Oxbow Drive. Further information was not released.
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
